Kathy Gonzales Named Senior Vice President, Director of Branch Banking for Bank of Southern California N.A.

01/19/2018 | 01:00pm CET

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Jan. 19, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Bank of Southern California, N.A. (OTC Pink: BCAL / OTCMKTS:BCAL), a community business bank headquartered in San Diego, has appointed Kathy Gonzales as Senior Vice President, Director of Branch Banking. She will be responsible for supporting the Bank's commitment to the customer experience by deepening customer relationships, and identifying opportunities to increase the bank's market share.

She will provide leadership and training to the bank's branch network in San Diego County, Orange County and the Coachella Valley in Riverside County. Recently the bank expanded its presence into Orange County, and is actively looking to expand in other Southern California markets.

She will provide leadership and training to the bank's branch network in San Diego County, Orange County and the Coachella Valley in Riverside County. Recently the bank expanded its presence into Orange County, and is actively looking to expand in other Southern California markets.

Mrs. Gonzales is a tenured commercial and retail banking professional with more than thirty years of experience, including twenty years serving in senior management roles at various Southern California banks. She has a proven track record implementing successful business development tactics while emphasizing the importance of delivering best in class customer service. Mrs. Gonzales attended St. Mary's College in Los Angeles, and completed the Master's Certificate Banking Program from Pacific Coast Banking School.

"Kathy brings a wealth of commercial and retail banking experience to Bank of Southern California, having held leadership positions at both national and regional area banks," said Pamela Isaacson, Executive Vice President, Chief Administration Officer. "Her depth of knowledge and proven track record in driving business development, delivering outstanding service and increasing deposit share will be an asset to the Bank and further support our efforts to expand our presence in Southern California," concluded Isaacson.

About Bank of Southern California:
A growing community bank, established in 2001, Bank of Southern California, N.A., with headquarters in San Diego, Calif., is locally owned and managed, and offers a range of financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses.

The Bank's solution-driven, relationship-based approach to banking provides accessibility to decision makers and enhances value through strong partnerships with its clients. The Bank currently operates seven branches in San Diego and the Coachella Valley in Riverside County, and a production office in Orange County.

For more information, please visit https://www.banksocal.com/ or call 858-847-4780.

*LOGO for Media: Send2Press.com/300dpi/18-0118s2p-bank-so-cal-300dpi.jpg

Ticker: OTC Pink: BCAL / OTC:BCAL / OTCMKTS:BCAL / OP: BCAL

News Source: Bank of Southern California NA

Related link: https://www.banksocal.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/kathy-gonzales-named-senior-vice-president-director-of-branch-banking-for-bank-of-southern-california-n-a/
