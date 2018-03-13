Kaufman Hall : Announces New Capabilities and Previews New Software Solutions at Performance Management Summit

LAS VEGAS, March 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaufman Hall, a leading provider of enterprise performance management and decision support software, and management consulting services, unveiled new product capabilities and previewed new solutions amid a record crowd at its annual Performance Management Summit this week.

More than 450 CFOs and senior finance executives gathered for Kaufman Hall's annual Summit executive client conference in Las Vegas to hear from experts on leveraging modern technology to transform financial and operational data into organizational insights to optimize performance. In support of this year's conference theme—Connecting for Success—Kaufman Hall brought together experts from across healthcare, banking, higher education, and other industries to network, learn, and share best practices.

During his keynote presentation March 12, Tom Walsh, CEO of Kaufman Hall Software, announced new capabilities and enhancements to Axiom Software, the most advanced, fully integrated financial planning, decision support and performance management solution. These core Axiom platform advancements include a new end-user interface developed for improved ease of use, the introduction of logic-based workflow automation tools, and the unveiling of new reporting capabilities designed to expedite and enhance how financial data is presented to and utilized by clients. Walsh also highlighted plans for new Axiom product advancements that will focus on several key capabilities, including strategic initiative management, relationship profitability, and comparative analytics.

"Changes in the role of the CFO across all industries have made it clear that future success hinges on several key concepts, including leveraging analytics and intelligent data, planning process automation, the advanced use of intuitive workflow technology, and keeping customer centricity at the core of business operations," said Walsh. "I am pleased to announce that we're leveraging these insights to deliver new products and solutions in 2018 and beyond."

Following historic success in 2017, Axiom Software is poised for continued, rapid growth and an expanding user community. Leaders at more than 2,600 organizations now leverage Kaufman Hall Software to help manage their operations and quantify the financial impact of organizational decisions.

This year's Performance Management Summit features more than 50 expert learning sessions. More than 20 clients are sharing their successes and learnings, including Ballad Health, MultiCare Health System, University of Rochester, Creighton University, Baxter Credit Union, and Berkshire Bank. Kaufman Hall will host its annual awards ceremony today to recognize select customers for their commitment to developing innovative performance management solutions enabled through Axiom Software.

"Kaufman Hall's Performance Management Summit is a great investment for any finance team," said Lina Acuna, CFO and treasurer at BAC Florida Bank. "It's a high-quality event in which participants are able to learn relevant information regarding current industry best practices, ways to improve effectiveness and efficiency on existing technology solutions, and learn about new technologies. The Summit also provides a great setting, which allows networking opportunities and the exchange of ideas with peers. It's a must-attend event."

About Kaufman Hall

Kaufman Hall provides management consulting and software to help organizations realize sustained success amid changing market conditions. Since 1985, Kaufman Hall has been a trusted advisor to boards and executive management teams, helping them incorporate proven methods into their strategic planning and financial management processes, and quantify the financial impact of their plans and strategic decisions to consistently achieve their goals.

Kaufman Hall services use a rigorous, disciplined, and structured approach that is based on the principles of corporate finance. The breadth and integration of Kaufman Hall advisory services are unparalleled, encompassing strategy; financial and capital planning; cost transformation; treasury and capital markets management; and mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and joint ventures.

Kaufman Hall's Axiom Software provides sophisticated, flexible performance management solutions that empower finance professionals to analyze results, model the future, and optimize organizational decision making. Solutions for long-range planning, budgeting and forecasting, reporting and analytics, consolidations, capital planning, and profitability and cost management are delivered on a single, integrated software platform. Kaufman Hall's Peak Software empowers healthcare organizations with clinical benchmarks, data, and analytics to provide a higher quality of care for optimized performance and improved patient outcomes.

