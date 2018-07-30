Keane Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial and Operational Results

Keane Group, Inc. ("Keane" or the "Company") today reported second quarter 2018 financial and operational results.

Results and Recent Highlights

Reported second quarter 2018 revenue of $578.5 million, compared to first quarter 2018 of $513.0 million

Realized second quarter 2018 net income of $30.7 million, compared to first quarter 2018 net loss of $8.2 million

Achieved second quarter 2018 Adjusted EBITDA of $111.3 million, compared to first quarter 2018 of $91.3 million

Reported annualized Adjusted Gross Profit per fleet of $20.0 million, compared to first quarter 2018 of $17.0 million

Averaged 26.3 deployed hydraulic fracturing fleets during second quarter 2018; exited quarter with 27 deployed fleets

Newbuild fleet 28 deployed in July; entered dedicated agreement for fleet 29 to be deployed in fourth quarter of 2018

Completed second quarter 2018 stock repurchases of $40.1 million; Board authorized program reset to $100 million

In July 2018, acquired approximately 90,000 HHP for cash consideration of $34.6 million

Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Revenue for the second quarter of 2018 totaled $578.5 million, an increase of 13% compared to revenue for the first quarter of 2018 of $513.0 million. Net income for the second quarter of 2018 was $0.28 per share, compared to net loss of $0.07 per share for the first quarter of 2018. Excluding one-time items and other adjustments further discussed below, net income for the second quarter of 2018 was $38.5 million, compared to net income of $21.1 million for the first quarter of 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2018 totaled $111.3 million, compared to $91.3 million for the first quarter of 2018. Adjusted Gross Profit for the second quarter of 2018 was $130.8 million, compared to $109.6 million for the first quarter of 2018.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2018 totaled $24.1 million, compared to $33.9 million for the first quarter of 2018. Excluding one-time items, selling, general and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2018 totaled $18.9 million compared to $17.8 million for the first quarter of 2018.

“Our business continues to perform at a high level,” said James Stewart, Chairman and Chief Executive Office of Keane. “Our strong second quarter results were driven by leading execution and utilization, the deployment of additional horsepower at attractive pricing, and the abatement of transitory issues impacting the industry during the first quarter. Our dedicated fleet model of partnering with top-tier customers continues to prove its strength and resilience, differentiating our business and its outlook.”

“Ahead of our previous guidance, we increased average annualized gross profit per fleet to $20 million during the second quarter,” said Greg Powell, President and Chief Financial Officer of Keane. “Our ability to deliver is supported by the caliber of our customers and their shared commitment to safety, efficiency, and returns.”

Completions Services

Revenue for Completion Services totaled $569.9 million for the second quarter of 2018, an increase of 12% compared to the first quarter of 2018 of $507.5 million, driven by price increases from contract re-openers on a portion of our portfolio, improved efficiency following the abatement of transitory issues experienced in the first quarter of 2018, and contribution from a newbuild fleet added in June 2018. Keane averaged 26.3 deployed hydraulic fracturing fleets for the second quarter of 2018. Adjusted Gross Profit in Completion Services totaled $131.2 million for the second quarter of 2018, compared to $110.4 million for the first quarter of 2018.

Annualized revenue per average deployed hydraulic fracturing fleet for the second quarter of 2018 was $86.7 million, compared to $78.1 million for the first quarter of 2018. Annualized Adjusted Gross Profit per fleet totaled $20.0 million, compared to $17.0 million for the first quarter of 2018.

Other Services

Revenue in Other Services for the second quarter of 2018 totaled $8.6 million, compared to $5.6 million for the first quarter of 2018, driven by the continued ramp of the Company’s cementing business.

Second Quarter 2018 One-Time Items and Other Adjustments

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2018 excludes $7.9 million of one-time items, primarily driven by non-cash stock compensation expense, a non-cash book loss on the sale of idle real estate and fees related to establishing initial agency ratings associated with the Company’s new term loan facility.

Balance Sheet and Capital

Total debt outstanding as of June 30, 2018 was $341.3 million, net of unamortized debt discounts and unamortized deferred charges and excluding capital lease obligations, compared to $274.7 million as of March 31, 2018. During the second quarter of 2018, Keane entered into a new $350 million senior secured term loan facility, of which, $282.5 million was used to pay the company’s existing term loan facility. In the quarter, we used cash on hand to fund the $19.9 million payment of the contingent value right (“CVR”) associated with the acquisition of RockPile in July 2017, and $40.1 million of stock repurchases during the second quarter of 2018. As of June 30, 2018, cash and equivalents totaled $109.5 million, compared to $95.5 million as of March 31, 2018.

Total available liquidity as of June 30, 2018 was approximately $324.0 million, which included availability under our asset-based credit facility. Total operating cash flow for the second quarter of 2018 was approximately $109.2 million. Capital expenditures totaled a $75.4 million use of cash for the second quarter of 2018, driven by spending on our previously announced newbuild fleets, as well as maintenance capital expenditures.

“Our strong balance sheet position remains a top priority,” said Greg Powell. “Our new term loan facility extended our maturity profile and reduced our interest cost, which is expected to result in annualized interest savings of approximately $4 million.”

Acquisition of Hydraulic Fracturing Equipment

On July 24, 2018, Keane acquired approximately 90,000 hydraulic horsepower and related support equipment from Refinery Specialties, Inc. (“RSI”) for cash consideration of $34.6 million. Acquired horsepower will be used to replace equipment damaged as part of a recent fire previously announced, with the remainder to be integrated into the company’s fleet, including the addition of one new hydraulic fracturing fleet in the future. The equipment impacted during the fire was insured at replacement cost, and we expect to recover proceeds in the third quarter of 2018.

“We are pleased to complete this consolidation opportunity at an extremely attractive value,” said Mr. Powell. “This completions equipment, which has been operating at low utilization levels in the northern Eagle Ford, is high-quality, well-maintained, and capable of performing across our operating footprint. Keane has a strong track-record in identifying and integrating strategic M&A targets, and we believe this acquisition reflects a unique opportunity to replace damaged equipment in an efficient manner and supplement our fleet.”

Stock Repurchase Program Update

During the second quarter of 2018, Keane completed $40.1 million of total share repurchases, representing a total of approximately 2.6 million common shares. Repurchases were made as part of the Company’s $100 million stock repurchase program previously announced on February 26, 2018. The stock repurchase program does not obligate Keane to purchase any particular number of shares of common stock during any period and the program may be modified or suspended at any time at the Company's discretion.

On July 26, 2018, Keane’s Board of Directors authorized additional capacity to the Company’s existing stock repurchase program, increasing repurchase capacity to a total of $100 million, up from approximately $60 million available at the end of the second quarter of 2018. The expiration of the stock repurchase program is unchanged at February 2019.

“We continue to view stock repurchases as a compelling use of capital, particularly at current values, and expect to opportunistically execute on our program, as evidenced by our Board’s decision to reset our authorized repurchases back to $100 million,” said Mr. Powell.

Newbuild Update

Keane previously announced the order for 150,000 newbuild hydraulic horsepower, representing three additional hydraulic fracturing fleets. The first of its newbuild hydraulic fracturing fleets was deployed in early June 2018 with an existing customer in the Marcellus / Utica Basin. The second of its newbuild hydraulic fracturing fleets was deployed in July 2018 with a new customer in the Permian Basin.

Today, Keane announces a new dedicated agreement with an existing customer for its third newbuild hydraulic fracturing fleet to be deployed in the Permian during the fourth quarter of 2018.

Dedicated agreements for Keane’s newbuild fleets reflect annualized Adjusted Gross Profit per fleet of greater than $20 million.

Outlook

Keane expects to average approximately 27 deployed hydraulic fracturing fleets during the third quarter of 2018. Keane will integrate a portion of the recently acquired horsepower to enable the reactivation of the partially damaged fleet, expected by the end of the third quarter of 2018. Total revenue is expected to range between $565 million and $590 million for the third quarter of 2018. Annualized Adjusted Gross Profit per fleet is expected to be in-line with the second quarter of 2018. Keane expects to further ramp activity in its cementing business during the third quarter of 2018 and the remainder of the year. By the end of 2018, Keane continues to expect from the cementing business run-rate revenue of between $70 million and $90 million on margins of between 20% and 25%.

Conference Call

On Tuesday, July 31, 2018, Keane will hold a conference call for investors at 7:30 a.m. Central Time (8:30 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss Keane’s second quarter 2018 results. Hosting the call will be James Stewart, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Greg Powell, President and Chief Financial Officer. The call can be accessed live over the telephone by dialing (877) 407-9208, or for international callers, (201) 493-6784. A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921, or for international callers (412) 317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 13680823. The replay will be available until August 14, 2018.

About Keane Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Keane is one of the largest pure-play providers of integrated well completion services in the U.S., with a focus on complex, technically demanding completion solutions. Keane's primary service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, engineered solutions and cementing, as well as other value-added service offerings.

Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Items

Keane has included both financial measures compiled in accordance with GAAP and certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, including Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Gross Profit and ratios based on these financial measures. These measurements provide supplemental information which Keane believes is useful to analysts and investors to evaluate its ongoing results of operations, when considered alongside GAAP measures such as net income and operating income. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude the financial impact of items management does not consider in assessing Keane’s ongoing operating performance, and thereby facilitate review of Keane’s operating performance on a period-to-period basis. Other companies may have different capital structures, and comparability to Keane’s results of operations may be impacted by the effects of acquisition accounting on its depreciation and amortization. As a result of the effects of these factors and factors specific to other companies, Keane believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Gross Profit provide helpful information to analysts and investors to facilitate a comparison of its operating performance to that of other companies.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) adjusted to eliminate the impact of interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, along with certain items management does not consider in assessing ongoing performance. Adjusted Gross Profit is defined as Adjusted EBITDA, further adjusted to eliminate the impact of all activities in the Corporate segment, such as selling, general and administrative expenses, along with cost of services that management does not consider in assessing ongoing performance.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “project,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “pursuant,” “target,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding the Company’s plans, objectives, future opportunities for the Company’s services, future financial performance and operating results and any other statements regarding Keane's future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, financial conditions, assumptions or future events or performance that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Keane's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the operations of Keane; the Company’s future financial condition, results of operations, strategy and plans; results of litigation, settlements and investigations; actions by third parties, including governmental agencies; volatility in customer spending and in oil and natural gas prices, which could adversely affect demand for Keane's services and their associated effect on rates, utilization, margins and planned capital expenditures; global economic conditions; excess availability of pressure pumping equipment, including as a result of low commodity prices, reactivation or construction; liabilities from operations; weather; decline in, and ability to realize, backlog; equipment specialization and new technologies; shortages, delays in delivery and interruptions of supply of equipment and materials; ability to hire and retain personnel; loss of, or reduction in business with, key customers; difficulty with growth and in integrating acquisitions; product liability; political, economic and social instability risk; ability to effectively identify and enter new markets; cybersecurity risk; dependence on our subsidiaries to meet our long-term debt obligations; variable rate indebtedness risk; and anti-takeover measures in our charter documents.

Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements is contained from time to time in Keane's Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, including the most recently filed Forms 10-Q and 10-K. Keane's filings may be obtained by contacting Keane or the SEC or through Keane's website at http://www.keanegrp.com or through the SEC's Electronic Data Gathering and Analysis Retrieval System (EDGAR) at http://www.sec.gov. Keane undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement.

KEANE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS & COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

June 30, Three Months Ended

March 31, 2018 2017 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue $ 578,533 $ 323,136 $ 513,016 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of services 447,685 278,384 403,408 Depreciation and amortization 59,404 32,739 60,051 Selling, general and administrative expenses 24,125 22,334 33,884 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets 3,287 (2 ) 769 Total operating costs and expenses 534,501 333,455 498,112 Operating income (loss) 44,032 (10,319 ) 14,904 Other income (expenses): Other income (expense), net 16 3,701 (12,989 ) Interest expense (14,317 ) (4,349 ) (6,990 ) Total other expenses (14,301 ) (648 ) (19,979 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 29,731 (10,967 ) (5,075 ) Income tax benefit (expense) 936 (931 ) (3,168 ) Net income (loss) 30,667 (11,898 ) (8,243 ) Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation adjustments (31 ) 31 (34 ) Hedging activities 99 — 2,211 Total comprehensive income (loss) $ 30,735 $ (11,867 ) $ (6,066 ) Net income (loss) per share, basic $ 0.28 $ (0.12 ) $ (0.07 ) Weighted average shares, basic 111,319 103,013 112,010

KEANE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS & COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (in thousands, except per share data) Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 2017 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue $ 1,091,549 $ 563,289 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of services 851,093 502,376 Depreciation and amortization 119,455 63,112 Selling, general and administrative expenses 58,009 40,322 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets 4,056 (438 ) Total operating costs and expenses 1,032,613 605,372 Operating income (loss) 58,936 (42,083 ) Other income (expenses): Other income (expense), net (12,973 ) 3,705 Interest expense (21,307 ) (44,710 ) Total other expenses (34,280 ) (41,005 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 24,656 (83,088 ) Income tax expense (2,232 ) (1,065 ) Net income (loss) 22,424 (84,153 ) Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation adjustments (65 ) 44 Hedging activities 2,310 11 Total comprehensive income (loss) $ 24,669 $ (84,098 ) Net income (loss) per share, basic $ 0.20 $ (0.83 ) Weighted average shares, basic 111,663 100,932

KEANE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) ASSETS June 30, December 31, 2018 2017 (Unaudited) (Audited) Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 109,525 $ 96,120 Accounts receivable 246,812 238,018 Inventories, net 40,561 33,437 Assets held for sale 1,200 — Prepaid and other current assets 11,256 8,519 Total current assets 409,354 376,094 Property and equipment, net 493,406 468,000 Goodwill 132,524 134,967 Intangible assets 54,141 57,280 Other noncurrent assets 9,580 6,775 Total Assets $ 1,099,005 $ 1,043,116 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 123,426 $ 92,348 Accrued expenses 107,356 135,175 Customer contract liabilities 2,540 5,000 Current maturities of capital lease obligations 3,771 3,097 Current maturities of long-term debt 2,133 1,339 Stock based compensation - current 4,281 4,281 Other current liabilities 634 914 Total current liabilities 244,141 242,154 Capital lease obligations, less current maturities 5,641 4,796 Long-term debt, net(1) less current maturities 339,144 273,715 Stock based compensation – non-current — 4,281 Other non-current liabilities 4,698 5,078 Total non-current liabilities 349,483 287,870 Total liabilities 593,624 530,024 Shareholders’ equity: Stockholders’ equity 511,396 542,192 Retained (deficit) (6,221 ) (27,372 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 206 (1,728 ) Total shareholders’ equity 505,381 513,092 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,099,005 $ 1,043,116

(1) Net of unamortized deferred financing costs and unamortized debt discounts.

KEANE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ADDITIONAL SELECTED FINANCIAL AND OPERATING DATA (unaudited, amounts in thousands, except for non-financial statistics) Three Months Ended

June 30, Three Months Ended

March 31, 2018 2017 2018 Completion Services: Revenues $ 569,929 $ 323,136 $ 507,451 Cost of services 438,684 278,384 397,064 Gross profit (loss) 131,245 44,752 110,387 Depreciation, amortization and administrative expenses, and impairment 54,618 28,534 55,180 Operating income $ 75,694 $ 15,770 $ 54,265 Average hydraulic fracturing fleets deployed 26.3 18.3 26.0 Average hydraulic fracturing fleet utilization 100 % 80 % 100 % Wireline - fracturing fleet bundling percentages 73 % 64 % 76 % Average annualized revenue per fleet deployed $ 86,681 $ 70,631 $ 78,069 Average annualized adjusted gross profit per fleet deployed $ 19,961 $ 10,450 $ 16,983 Adjusted gross profit (loss) $ 131,245 $ 47,807 $ 110,387 Other Services (1): Revenues $ 8,604 $ — $ 5,565 Cost of services 9,001 — 6,344 Gross profit (loss) (397 ) — (779 ) Depreciation, amortization and administrative expenses, and impairment 1,319 1,254 1,398 Operating loss (1,716 ) (1,247 ) (2,177 ) Adjusted gross profit (loss) $ (397 ) $ — $ (779 )

(1) Other Services segment includes exclusively the cementing division from January 1, 2018. The company's workover rigs were sold during the third and fourth quarters of 2017. The company's coiled tubing assets were sold during the fourth quarter of 2017.

KEANE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ADDITIONAL SELECTED FINANCIAL AND OPERATING DATA (unaudited, amounts in thousands, except for non-financial statistics) Six Months Ended

June 30, 2018 2017 Completion Services: Revenues $ 1,077,380 $ 563,289 Cost of services 835,748 502,376 Gross profit (loss) 241,632 60,913 Depreciation, amortization and administrative expenses, and impairment 109,798 55,132 Operating income $ 129,959 $ 7,445 Average hydraulic fracturing fleets deployed 26.1 16.9 Average hydraulic fracturing fleet utilization 100 % 73 % Wireline - fracturing fleet bundling percentages 75 % 61 % Average annualized revenue per fleet deployed $ 82,558 $ 66,661 Average annualized adjusted gross profit per fleet deployed $ 18,516 $ 8,536 Adjusted gross profit (loss) $ 241,632 $ 72,133 Other Services (1): Revenues $ 14,169 $ — Cost of services 15,345 — Gross profit (loss) (1,176 ) — Depreciation, amortization and administrative expenses, and impairment 2,717 2,737 Operating loss (3,893 ) (2,949 ) Adjusted gross profit (loss) $ (1,176 ) $ —

(1) Other Services segment includes exclusively the cementing division from January 1, 2018. The company's workover rigs were sold during the third and fourth quarters of 2017. The company's coiled tubing assets were sold during the fourth quarter of 2017.

KEANE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-U.S. GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 Completion

Services Other

Services Corporate

and Other Total Net Income (loss) $ 75,694 $ (1,716 ) $ (43,311 ) $ 30,667 Interest expense, net — — 14,317 14,317 Income tax expense — — (936 ) (936 ) Depreciation and amortization 54,618 1,319 3,467 59,404 EBITDA $ 130,312 $ (397 ) $ (26,463 ) $ 103,452 Plus Management Adjustments: Acquisition, integration and expansion (1) — — 2,827 2,827 Non-cash stock compensation (2) — — 4,040 4,040 Other (3) — — 989 989 Adjusted EBITDA $ 130,312 $ (397 ) $ (18,607 ) $ 111,308 Selling, general and administrative — — 24,125 24,125 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets 933 — 2,354 3,287 Other expense — — (16 ) (16 ) Less Management Adjustments not associated with cost of services — — (7,856 ) (7,856 ) Adjusted gross profit (loss) $ 131,245 $ (397 ) $ — $ 130,848

(1) Represents primarily a markdown to fair value of idle real estate pending for sale in Mathis, Texas acquired during the acquisition of a majority of the U.S. assets and assumed certain liabilities of Trican Well Service, L.P. (the "Acquired Trican Operations"). This loss was recorded in (gain) loss on disposal of assets. (2) Represents non-cash amortization of equity awards issued under Keane Group, Inc.’s Equity and Incentive Award Plan (the “Equity Plan”). According to the Equity Plan, the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors can approve awards in the form of restricted stock, restricted stock units, and/or other deferred compensation. Consistent with prior policy, amortization of awards is made ratably over the vesting periods, beginning with the grant date, based on the total fair value determined on grant date and recorded in selling, general and administrative expenses. (3) Represents primarily rating agency fees for establishing initial ratings in connection with entering into a new $350 million senior secured term facility. These expenses were recorded in selling, general and administrative expenses.

KEANE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-U.S. GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 Completion

Services Other

Services Corporate

and Other Total Net Income (loss) $ 54,265 $ (2,177 ) $ (60,331 ) $ (8,243 ) Interest expense, net — — 6,990 6,990 Income tax benefit — — 3,168 3,168 Depreciation and amortization 55,180 1,398 3,473 60,051 EBITDA $ 109,445 $ (779 ) $ (46,700 ) $ 61,966 Plus Management Adjustments: Acquisition, integration and expansion (1) — — 13,254 13,254 Offering-related expenses (2) — — 12,969 12,969 Non-cash stock compensation (3) — — 3,073 3,073 Adjusted EBITDA $ 109,445 $ (779 ) $ (17,404 ) $ 91,262 Selling, general and administrative — — 33,884 33,884 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets 942 — (173 ) 769 Other income — — 12,989 12,989 Less Management Adjustments not associated with cost of services — — (29,296 ) (29,296 ) Adjusted gross profit (loss) $ 110,387 $ (779 ) $ — $ 109,608

(1) Represents adjustment to the CVR liability based on the final agreed-upon settlement. (2) Represents primarily professional fees and other miscellaneous expenses to consummate the secondary common stock offering completed in January 2018. These expenses were recorded in selling, general and administrative expenses, as Keane did not receive any proceeds in the offering to offset the expenses. (3) Represents non-cash amortization of equity awards issued under the Equity Plan, which is recorded in selling, general and administrative expenses.

KEANE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-U.S. GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2017 Completion

Services Other

Services Corporate

and Other Total Net Income (loss) $ 15,770 $ (1,247 ) $ (26,421 ) $ (11,898 ) Interest expense, net — — 4,349 4,349 Income tax expense — — 931 931 Depreciation and amortization 28,534 1,254 2,951 32,739 EBITDA $ 44,304 $ 7 $ (18,190 ) $ 26,121 Plus Management Adjustments: Acquisition, integration and expansion (1) — — (1,194 ) (1,194 ) Offering-related expenses (2) — — 109 109 Commissioning costs 3,055 — — 3,055 Non-cash stock compensation (3) — — 2,933 2,933 Other (4) — — 4,970 4,970 Adjusted EBITDA $ 47,359 $ 7 $ (11,372 ) $ 35,994 Selling, general and administrative — — 22,335 22,335 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets 448 (7 ) (443 ) (2 ) Other income — — (3,701 ) (3,701 ) Less Management Adjustments not associated with cost of services — — (6,819 ) (6,819 ) Adjusted gross profit (loss) $ 47,807 $ — $ — $ 47,807

(1) Represents professional fees, integration costs and other costs associated with the acquisition and integration of RockPile and a one-time indemnification receipt related to the acquisition of the Acquired Trican Operations. (2) Represents miscellaneous costs associated with the marketing of the initial public offering ("IPO") for Keane Group, Inc. (3) Represents non-cash amortization of equity awards issued under the Equity Plan, which is recorded in selling, general and administrative expenses. (4) Represents contingency accruals related to certain litigation claims. These costs were recorded in selling, general and administrative expenses.

KEANE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-U.S. GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited, in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 Completion

Services Other

Services Corporate

and Other Total Net Income (loss) $ 129,959 $ (3,893 ) $ (103,642 ) $ 22,424 Interest expense, net — — 21,307 21,307 Income tax expense — — 2,232 2,232 Depreciation and amortization 109,798 2,717 6,940 119,455 EBITDA $ 239,757 $ (1,176 ) $ (73,163 ) $ 165,418 Plus Management Adjustments: Acquisition, integration and expansion (1) — — 16,081 16,081 Offering-related expenses (2) — — 12,969 12,969 Non-cash stock compensation (3) — — 7,113 7,113 Others (4) — — 989 989 Adjusted EBITDA $ 239,757 $ (1,176 ) $ (36,011 ) $ 202,570 Selling, general and administrative — — 58,009 58,009 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets 1,875 — 2,181 4,056 Other income — — 12,973 12,973 Less Management Adjustments not associated with cost of services — — (37,152 ) (37,152 ) Adjusted gross profit (loss) $ 241,632 $ (1,176 ) $ — $ 240,456

(1) Represents adjustment to the CVR liability based on the final agreed-upon settlement, which was recorded in other income (expense), net and a markdown to fair value of idle real estate pending for sale in Mathis, Texas acquired during the acquisition of the Acquired Trican Operations, which was recorded in (gain) loss on disposal of assets. (2) Represents primarily professional fees and other miscellaneous expenses to consummate the secondary common stock offering completed in January 2018. These expenses were recorded in selling, general and administrative expenses, as Keane did not receive any proceeds in the offering to offset the expenses. (3) Represents non-cash amortization of equity awards issued under the Equity Plan, which is recorded in selling, general and administrative expenses. (4) Represents primarily rating agency fees for establishing initial ratings in connection with entering into a new $350 million senior secured term facility. These expenses were recorded in selling, general and administrative expenses

KEANE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-U.S. GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited, in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2017 Completion Services Other Services Corporate and Other Total Net Income (loss) $ 7,445 $ (2,949 ) $ (88,649 ) $ (84,153 ) Interest expense, net — — 44,710 44,710 Income tax expense — — 1,065 1,065 Depreciation and amortization 55,132 2,737 5,243 63,112 EBITDA $ 62,577 $ (212 ) $ (37,631 ) $ 24,734 Plus Management Adjustments: Acquisition, integration and expansion (1) — — (214 ) (214 ) Offering-related expenses (2) 1,266 — 4,519 5,785 Commissioning costs 9,954 — 197 10,151 Non-cash stock compensation (3) — — 4,071 4,071 Others (4) — — 4,562 4,562 Adjusted EBITDA $ 73,797 $ (212 ) $ (24,496 ) $ 49,089 Selling, general and administrative — — 40,322 40,322 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets (1,664 ) 212 1,014 (438 ) Other income — — (3,705 ) (3,705 ) Less Management Adjustments not associated with cost of services — — (13,135 ) (13,135 ) Adjusted gross profit (loss) $ 72,133 $ — $ — $ 72,133

(1) Represents professional fees, integration costs and other costs associated with our acquisition of the Acquired Trican Operations and RockPile and organic growth initiatives. These costs were recorded in selling, general and administrative expenses. Also represents a $3.6 million gain on the indemnification settlement with Trican, which was recorded in other income. (2) Represents fees and other miscellaneous expenses required to carry out the reporting, prior years' audits and organizational (legal entities) restructuring to ready the Company for its IPO and the eventual consummation of the offering. Also represents one-time IPO bonuses paid out to key operational and corporate employees. These expenses were recorded in selling, general and administrative expenses. (3) Represents non-cash amortization of equity awards issued under the Equity Plan, which is recorded in selling, general and administrative expenses. (4) Represents contingency accruals related to certain litigation claims. These costs were recorded in selling, general and administrative expenses.

