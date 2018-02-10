Log in
Kee : 10-02-2018 RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

02/10/2018 | 03:36pm CET

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

KEE Holdings Company Limited

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2011)

RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.51(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Listing Rules'').

RESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of KEE Holdings Company Limited (the ''Company'') announces that with effect from 9 February 2018, Ms. Feng Xiaoying (''Ms. Feng'') has resigned from her role as the executive director, a member of each of the remuneration committee and nomination committee of the Company in order to devote more time to her other business commitments.

Ms. Feng has confirmed that she has no disagreement with the Board and there are no other matters in relation to her resignation as the executive director of the Company which need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company or The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The Board would like to express its sincere gratitude to Ms. Feng for her valuable contributions to the Company during her tenure of service as an executive director of the Company.

By Order of the Board KEE Holdings Company Limited

Wu David Hung

Chairman

Hong Kong, 9 February 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are:

Executive Director:

Mr. Wu David Hang

Independent non-executive Directors: Mr. Yau Pak Yue

Mr. Lu Nim Joel Mr. Leung Ka Tin

Kee Holdings Co Ltd published this content on 10 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2018 14:35:02 UTC.

