Kenedix Office Investment : Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Series 155) and the Execution of an Interest Rate Swap Agreement

July 27, 2018

Kenedix Office Investment Corporation

Jiro Takeda, Executive Director

(Securities Code: 8972)

Kenedix Real Estate Fund Management, Inc.

Masahiko Tajima, President & CEO

Hiroaki Momoi

Head of Planning Division

Office REIT Department

TEL: +81-3-5157-6010

Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Series 155) and the Execution of an Interest Rate Swap Agreement

Kenedix Office Investment Corporation ("the Investment Corporation") has announced today, that the Investment Corporation decided to undertake the debt financing (total of 1,500 million yen) and the execution of an interest rate swap agreement.

Please see below for the details.

1. Outline of Debt Financing

Series Lender Amount Interest Rate (Note 1) (Note 2) Contract Date Drawdown Date Principal Collateral ・ Repayment Repayment Date (Note 1) Method 155-A Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation 1,000 million yen Base rate (JPY TIBOR for 1 month) + 0.30000% July 27, 2018 July 31, 2018 July 31, 2019 Unsecured, unguaranteed ・ Repayment of principal in full on maturity date 155-B Resona Bank, Limited 500 million yen Base rate (JPY TIBOR for 1 month) + 0.60000% July 31, 2028

Note 1: The first interest payment is due at the end of August 2018, and on the last day of every month thereafter with the principal repayment day.

If each interest payment day or the principal repayment day is a non-business day, then the interest payment or the principal repayment will be due on the next business day and if that next business day is in the next month, then previous business day will be applied.

Note 2: The base rate that is applied during interest period for the interest due on each interest payment date shall be calculated based on Japanese

Yen TIBOR for 1 month, which the JBA TIBOR Administration ("the JBATA") releases two business days before each interest payment date. The Japanese Yen TIBOR of the JBATA is available on the JBATA website(http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/rate/).

2. Purpose of Debt Financing Series 155-A is to apply the fund towards the repayment of Series 141 (1,000 million yen) with the principal repayment date of July 31, 2018 and Series 155-B is to apply the fund towards the repayment of Series 85-B (500 million yen) with the principal repayment date of July 31, 2018.

3. Interest Rate Swap Agreement (1) Purpose

For a hedge against possible increases in future interest rate of Series 155-B among the debt financing with floating interest rate.

(2) Details of the Interest Rate Swap Agreement

Series 155-B Counterparty Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited Notional Amount 500 million yen Interest Rate Fixed Interest Rate for Payment (Note) 0.38775% Floating Interest Rate for Receipt Base rate (JPY TIBOR for 1 month) Commencement Date July 31, 2018 Termination Date July 31, 2028 Payment Date The first payment is due at the end of August 2018, and on the last day of every month thereafter, with July 31, 2028. (If each payment day is a non-business day, then the payment will be due on the next business day and if that next business day is in the next month, then previous business day will be applied.)

Note: By entering into the interest rate swap agreements, the interest rate for Series 155-B is essentially fixed at 0.98775%.

4. Status of Borrowings and Corporate Bonds after the Debt Financing (as of July 31, 2018)

(Millions of yen)

Classification Balance before the Debt Financing Balance after the Debt Financing Difference Short-Term Borrowings (Note 1) Long-Term Borrowings (Note 2) Total Borrowings Corporate Bonds Total Borrowings and Corporate Bonds 6,000 6,000 0 172,050 172,050 0 178,050 178,050 0 7,800 7,800 0 185,850 185,850 0

Note 1: Short-term borrowings refer to debt financing with a period less than or equal to one year from the drawdown date to the principal repayment date. However, the borrowings for which the period until the principal repayment date have surpassed one year because the principal repayment date one year from the drawdown date is not a business day, and for which the principal repayment date has been moved to a different business day, are included in short-term borrowings.

Note 2: Long-term borrowings refer to debt financing with a period more than one year from the drawdown date to the principal repayment date.

5. Other

For risks concerning the repayment, etc. of the aforementioned debt financing, there are no significant changes to the "Investment Risks" as described in the Securities Registration Statement (submitted on May 14, 2018, including corrections by the revised reports of the Securities Registration Statement thereafter).

This notice is the English translation of the Japanese announcement on our website released on July 27, 2018. However, no assurance or warranties are given for the completeness or accuracy of this English translation.