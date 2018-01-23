Kenedix Office Investment : Notice Concerning Head Office Relocation of the Investment Corporation

Translation of Japanese Original

January 23, 2018

To All Concerned Parties

REIT Issuer:

Kenedix Office Investment Corporation

Naokatsu Uchida, Executive Director

(Securities Code: 8972)

Asset Management Company:

Kenedix Real Estate Fund Management, Inc.

Masahiko Tajima, President & CEO

Inquiries:

Jiro Takeda

Head of Planning Division

Office REIT Department

TEL: +81-3-5157-6010

Notice Concerning Head Office Relocation of the Investment Corporation

Kenedix Office Investment Corporation ("the Investment Corporation") has announced today that the head office relocation of the Investment Corporation was approved by its Ninth General Meeting of Unitholders held today. Details are as follows.

Head Office Relocation of the Investment Corporation

(1) Address Previous Address: 6-5 Nihombashi Kabutocho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo New Address: 2-1-6 Uchisaiwaicho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

(2) Phone Number after Relocation +81-3-5157-6010

(3) Relocation Date January 23, 2018

Reporting and notifications with regard to this matter will be conducted in accordance with the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, the Real Estate Brokerage Act, and other applicable laws and regulations.

The Investment Corporation's website: http://www.kdo-reit.com/en/

This notice is the English translation of the Japanese announcement on our website released on January 23, 2018. However, no assurance or warranties are given for the completeness or accuracy of this English translation.