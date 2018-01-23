Kenedix Office Investment : Notice Concerning Head Office Relocation of the Investment Corporation

Translation of Japanese Original
January 23, 2018
To All Concerned Parties
REIT Issuer:
Kenedix Office Investment Corporation
Naokatsu Uchida, Executive Director
(Securities Code: 8972)
Asset Management Company:
Kenedix Real Estate Fund Management, Inc.
Masahiko Tajima, President & CEO
Inquiries:
Jiro Takeda
Head of Planning Division
Office REIT Department
TEL: +81-3-5157-6010
Notice Concerning Head Office Relocation of the Investment Corporation
Kenedix Office Investment Corporation ("the Investment Corporation") has announced today that the head office relocation of the Investment Corporation was approved by its Ninth General Meeting of Unitholders held today. Details are as follows.
Head Office Relocation of the Investment Corporation
-
(1) Address
Previous Address: 6-5 Nihombashi Kabutocho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo New Address: 2-1-6 Uchisaiwaicho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
-
(2) Phone Number after Relocation +81-3-5157-6010
-
(3) Relocation Date
January 23, 2018
Reporting and notifications with regard to this matter will be conducted in accordance with the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, the Real Estate Brokerage Act, and other applicable laws and regulations.
The Investment Corporation's website: http://www.kdo-reit.com/en/
