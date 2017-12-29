Kenford : (1) RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND (2) CHANGE OF CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00464)

(1) RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

AND

(2) CHANGE OF CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD

RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Kenford Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Yang Yubin€เ͗ⅳ΋͛("Mr. Yang") has resigned as an executive Director and the chairman of the Board with effect from 29 December 2017 due to his decision to devote more time to his other business commitments.

The Board and Mr. Yang confirmed that there is no disagreement with each other and that there is no matter in relation to Mr. Yang's resignation which should be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"). Saved as disclosed above, the Company is not aware of any information that should be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its gratitude to Mr. Yang for his contribution to the Company during the tenure of his service.

CHANGE OF CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD

The Board is pleased to announce that Ms. Cai Dongyan ("Ms. Cai"), currently an executive Director and chief executive officer of the Company, has been redesignated as the chairman of the Board in place of Mr. Yang.

The biographical details of Ms. Cai is set out below:

Ms. Cai, aged 41, worked at Shanghai Shenmei Beverage and Food Co., Ltd.*€ ɪऎ͡ߕභࣘ ࠮ۜϞࠢʮ̡from July to December 1998, Motorola Paging Products Company*€ᅙϖᖯ זరխପۜʮ̡from 2000 to 2001, 3M China Limited*€3M ʕ਷Ϟࠢʮ̡from 2001 to 2006 and Minnesota Mining Production (Shanghai) International Trade Co., Ltd*€׼̵ᘽ༺ ᘤุႡி€ ɪऎ਷ყ൱׸Ϟࠢʮ̡from 2009 to 2016. Ms. Cai obtained an undergraduate diploma majoring in hotel management at Shanghai Jiao Tong University in 1998. Ms. Cai is the spouse of Mr. Hao Yiming, one of the directors of China Yuen Capital Limited, the controlling Shareholder of the Company.

Save as disclosed above, as at the date of this announcement, Ms. Cai: (i) does not hold any position in the Company or other members of the Group; (ii) does not hold any other directorships in any public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the three years immediately preceding the date of this announcement; (iii) is not interested in and does not hold any short position in any shares or underlying shares or any debentures of the Company or any of its associated corporations within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO; and (iv) is not connected and does not have any relationship with any Directors, senior management of the Company or substantial or controlling Shareholders, or any of their respective associates, as defined in the Listing Rules. Ms. Cai had entered into a service agreement with the Company in relation to her appointment as an executive Director with effect from 22 August 2017 for a term of three year and is subject to retirement by rotation and re-election at the annual general meeting of the Company in accordance with the articles of association of the Company. There is no service agreement in relation to Ms. Cai's redesignation as the chairman of the Board and Ms. Cai will not receive any additional remuneration for acting as the chairman of the Board.

As confirmed by Ms. Cai, save as disclosed above, there is no other information to be disclosed pursuant to the requirements of Rule 13.51(2)(h) to Rule 13.51(2)(v) of the Listing Rules and there are no other matters relating to the redesignation of Ms. Cai as the chairman of the Board that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders.

The Board would like to extend its warmest welcome to Ms. Cai for her new position in the Board and the Company.

By Order of the Board Kenford Group Holdings Limited

Zhang Huijun

Director

Hong Kong, 29 December 2017

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises three executive Directors, namely Ms. Cai Dongyan, Mr. Zhang Huijun and Ms. Pauline Lam, one non-executive Director, namely Mr. Kwok Kai Hing Daniel, and three independent non-executive

Directors, namely Mr. Han Dengpan, Mr. Fung Chi Kin and Mr. Huang Zhiwei.

