Kennedy Wilson : Notice of Sales of Assets

May 21, 2018

Company name: Kenedix, Inc.

Representative: Taisuke Miyajima, President & CEO Stock code: 4321

Listing: First Section, Tokyo Stock Exchange Contact: Hikaru Teramoto,

Head of Corporate Planning Department

Please note that this document is a translation of the official announcement that was released in Tokyo.

All readers are strongly recommended to refer to the original Japanese version of the news release for complete and accurate information.

Notice of Sales of Assets

Kenedix, Inc. has decided on May 21, 2018 to sell consolidated inventories and expects to record revenue, ordinary income and profit attributable to owners of parent due to these sales. Details are as follows.

1. Overview

Consolidated inventories are to be sold because Kenedix's consolidated subsidiaries plan to sell owned properties listed below.

2. Assets to be sold (consolidated inventories)

Description and location Selling price Six residential properties (Tokyo) 19,509 million yen*1 Two hotels (Chiba and Hokkaido) 15,830 million yen*2 Total 35,339 million yen

Note： 1. The amount includes consumption tax.

2. The amount does not include consumption tax.

3. Purchasers

Information about the purchasers of these assets cannot be disclosed because Kenedix has not received their consent. Kenedix plans to invest in the silent partnership and also make other investments in the purchasers and expects to be engaged in asset management operations for properties to be sold to the purchasers. Other than this investment and asset management, Kenedix has no financial, personnel or business relationships with any of the purchasers. Kenedix expects that none of the purchasers will be related parties of Kenedix.

4. Schedule

Six residential properties

Contract signing May 24, 2018 (tentative) Transaction closing date June 5, 2018 (tentative)

Hotel (Chiba)

Contract signing May 29, 2018 (tentative) Transaction closing date May 31, 2018 (tentative)

Hotel (Hokkaido)

Contract signing May 29, 2018 (tentative) Transaction closing date November 30, 2018 (tentative)

5. Outlook

In association with these sales, Kenedix expects to record revenue of approximately 35.3 billion yen, ordinary income of approximately 5.2 billion yen and profit attributable to owners of parent of approximately 3.8 billion yen. There is no change in the 2018 consolidated forecast announced on February 9, 2018. An announcement will be made promptly if a forecast revision is needed due to changes in the operating environment, real estate market or results of operations.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements that may include "intends," "will" and other similar words and phrases, statements regarding the intent, belief, strategy, plans or current expectations of Kenedix. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those described in such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Kenedix has no obligation to update forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law.