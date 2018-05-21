Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kennedy Wilson : Notice of Sales of Assets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/21/2018 | 08:40am CEST

May 21, 2018

Company name: Kenedix, Inc.

Representative: Taisuke Miyajima, President & CEO Stock code: 4321

Listing: First Section, Tokyo Stock Exchange Contact: Hikaru Teramoto,

Head of Corporate Planning Department

Please note that this document is a translation of the official announcement that was released in Tokyo. The translation is prepared and provided for the purpose of the readers' convenience only.

All readers are strongly recommended to refer to the original Japanese version of the news release for complete and accurate information.

Notice of Sales of Assets

Kenedix, Inc. has decided on May 21, 2018 to sell consolidated inventories and expects to record revenue, ordinary income and profit attributable to owners of parent due to these sales. Details are as follows.

1. Overview

Consolidated inventories are to be sold because Kenedix's consolidated subsidiaries plan to sell owned properties listed below.

2. Assets to be sold (consolidated inventories)

Description and location

Selling price

Six residential properties (Tokyo)

19,509 million yen*1

Two hotels (Chiba and Hokkaido)

15,830 million yen*2

Total

35,339 million yen

Note 1. The amount includes consumption tax.

2. The amount does not include consumption tax.

3. Purchasers

Information about the purchasers of these assets cannot be disclosed because Kenedix has not received their consent. Kenedix plans to invest in the silent partnership and also make other investments in the purchasers and expects to be engaged in asset management operations for properties to be sold to the purchasers. Other than this investment and asset management, Kenedix has no financial, personnel or business relationships with any of the purchasers. Kenedix expects that none of the purchasers will be related parties of Kenedix.

4. Schedule

Six residential properties

Contract signing

May 24, 2018 (tentative)

Transaction closing date

June 5, 2018 (tentative)

Hotel (Chiba)

Contract signing

May 29, 2018 (tentative)

Transaction closing date

May 31, 2018 (tentative)

Hotel (Hokkaido)

Contract signing

May 29, 2018 (tentative)

Transaction closing date

November 30, 2018 (tentative)

5. Outlook

In association with these sales, Kenedix expects to record revenue of approximately 35.3 billion yen, ordinary income of approximately 5.2 billion yen and profit attributable to owners of parent of approximately 3.8 billion yen. There is no change in the 2018 consolidated forecast announced on February 9, 2018. An announcement will be made promptly if a forecast revision is needed due to changes in the operating environment, real estate market or results of operations.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements that may include "intends," "will" and other similar words and phrases, statements regarding the intent, belief, strategy, plans or current expectations of Kenedix. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those described in such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Kenedix has no obligation to update forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Disclaimer

Kenedix Inc. published this content on 21 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2018 06:39:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:02aSAVO SOLAR OYJ : Savosolar announces plan to arrange rights issue of appr MEUR 3.5 and financial information for 1.1- 31.3.2018
AQ
09:02aSAVO SOLAR OYJ : Savosolar has agreed on 12-mth ext. for maturity date of capital loans with Finnvera and SSOP
AQ
09:02aSAVO SOLAR OYJ : Notice to the Extraordinary General Meeting of Savosolar Plc.
AQ
09:02aDOLLAR TREE : Store's asking price points to Laney-Walker potential
AQ
09:02aCLEN MOTI : Siemens partners with Clean Motion to enable innovative digitalization journey
AQ
09:02aSALESFORCE : to Join Global Leaders in Paris for Inaugural Tech For Good Summit, Hosted by President of France Emmanuel Macron
PR
09:01aCOMSCORE : top 10 movies
AQ
09:01aNASPERS : Strong backing for Willemse after his walkout
AQ
09:01aCITIGROUP : Don’t punish companies for turning against guns
AQ
09:01aTELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Ericsson Expert Analytics selected by EE to improve customer experience
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD. : HYUNDAI MOBIS : Aims to Develop All Autonomous Driving Sensors by 2020
2Thailand's Economy Grows at Fastest Rate in Five Years
3ASTRAZENECA : ASTRAZENECA PLC : Announces Lokelma approved in the US for the treatment of adults with hyperkal..
4DON'T NEGLECT TO PAY THE MIDDLEMAN: How Shell and Eni ended up on trial
5RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC : RYANAIR : posts record annual profit, pessimistic on year ahead

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.