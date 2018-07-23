Log in
Keurig Dr Pepper : Launches K-Mini and K-Mini Plus Space-Saving Coffee Makers

07/23/2018 | 10:31am EDT

Innovative new K-Mini brewers now available in sleek, space-saving designs and fun colors

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE: KDP) today announced the launch of the K-Mini™ and the K-Mini Plus™ single serve coffee makers, which deliver freshly brewed, delicious coffee from your favorite K-Cup® pods the moment you want it. The new K-Mini™ brewers are a stylish update of one of Keurig’s most beloved coffee makers, with new features including a modern, sleek design and a space-saving counter footprint of less than five inches wide.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180723005439/en/

The new K-Mini Plus™ brewer, offered in Matte Black and Cardinal Red. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We know younger coffee drinkers are going through many milestones in their lives – from beginning a new school year to starting their first job in a new city – and they want products that are beautifully designed and can seamlessly fit into their lifestyle,” said Andrew Loucks, President, Keurig Appliances at Keurig Dr Pepper. “The new Keurig K-Mini brewers are our slimmest brewers yet and incredibly easy to use, making them the perfect portable sidekick for anyone heading back to college, moving into a new apartment, setting up a home office or wherever life takes them.”

Both new Keurig® K-Mini™ coffee makers feature a brewing process as easy as pouring in enough water for any cup size between 6 oz. and a 12 oz. travel mug, popping in a K-Cup® pod, and brewing great tasting coffee at the push of a button. In addition, each K-Mini™ brewer features cord storage to allow users to have the option for simple transport. Offered in an array of fun colors, the new brewers include:

  • Keurig® K-Mini™ Single Serve Coffee Maker: The K-Mini™ brewer, offered in Matte Black and Oasis at a MSRP of $79.99, is available now on Target.com and will be available in Target stores beginning August 2018.
  • Keurig® K-Mini Plus™ Single Serve Coffee Maker: The Plus version offers additional options, including a Strong Brew feature, a removable water reservoir for easy cleaning and a K-Cup® pod storage unit that fits in the brewer and holds up to nine pods to save counter space. The K-Mini Plus™ brewer, offered in Matte Black and Cardinal Red at a MSRP of $99.99, is available now at Bed, Bath & Beyond (in store and online) and Keurig.com and will be available at retailers nationwide later this summer.

To learn more about Keurig®, visit www.keurig.com and follow @keurig on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About Keurig Dr Pepper
Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) is a leading coffee and beverage company in North America, with annual revenue in excess of $11 billion. KDP holds leadership positions in soft drinks, specialty coffee and tea, water, juice and juice drinks and mixers, and markets the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. The Company maintains an unrivaled distribution system that enables its portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed, and partner brands to be available nearly everywhere people shop and consume beverages. With a wide range of hot and cold beverages that meet virtually any consumer need, KDP key brands include Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, Canada Dry®, Snapple®, Bai®, Mott’s® and The Original Donut Shop®. The Company employs more than 25,000 employees and operates more than 120 offices, manufacturing plants, warehouses and distribution centers across North America. For more information, visit www.keurigdrpepper.com.


© Business Wire 2018
