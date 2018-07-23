Keurig Dr Pepper : Launches K-Mini and K-Mini Plus Space-Saving Coffee Makers

Keurig
Dr Pepper (NYSE: KDP) today announced the launch of the K-Mini™ and
the K-Mini Plus™ single serve coffee makers, which deliver freshly
brewed, delicious coffee from your favorite K-Cup® pods the moment you
want it. The new K-Mini™ brewers are a stylish update of one of Keurig’s
most beloved coffee makers, with new features including a modern, sleek
design and a space-saving counter footprint of less than five inches
wide.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180723005439/en/
The new K-Mini Plus™ brewer, offered in Matte Black and Cardinal Red. (Photo: Business Wire)
“We know younger coffee drinkers are going through many milestones in
their lives – from beginning a new school year to starting their first
job in a new city – and they want products that are beautifully designed
and can seamlessly fit into their lifestyle,” said Andrew Loucks,
President, Keurig Appliances at Keurig Dr Pepper. “The new Keurig K-Mini
brewers are our slimmest brewers yet and incredibly easy to use, making
them the perfect portable sidekick for anyone heading back to college,
moving into a new apartment, setting up a home office or wherever life
takes them.”
Both new Keurig® K-Mini™ coffee makers feature a brewing process as easy
as pouring in enough water for any cup size between 6 oz. and a 12 oz.
travel mug, popping in a K-Cup® pod, and brewing great tasting coffee at
the push of a button. In addition, each K-Mini™ brewer features cord
storage to allow users to have the option for simple transport. Offered
in an array of fun colors, the new brewers include:
-
Keurig® K-Mini™ Single Serve Coffee Maker: The K-Mini™ brewer,
offered in Matte Black and Oasis at a MSRP of $79.99, is available now
on Target.com
and will be available in Target stores beginning August 2018.
-
Keurig®
K-Mini Plus™ Single Serve Coffee Maker: The Plus
version offers additional options, including a Strong Brew feature, a
removable water reservoir for easy cleaning and a K-Cup® pod storage
unit that fits in the brewer and holds up to nine pods to save counter
space. The K-Mini Plus™ brewer, offered in Matte Black and Cardinal
Red at a MSRP of $99.99, is available now at Bed, Bath & Beyond (in
store and online)
and Keurig.com
and will be available at retailers nationwide later this summer.
To learn more about Keurig®, visit www.keurig.com
and follow @keurig on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
About Keurig Dr Pepper
Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) is a leading
coffee and beverage company in North America, with annual revenue in
excess of $11 billion. KDP holds leadership positions in soft drinks,
specialty coffee and tea, water, juice and juice drinks and mixers, and
markets the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. The
Company maintains an unrivaled distribution system that enables its
portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed, and partner brands to be
available nearly everywhere people shop and consume beverages. With a
wide range of hot and cold beverages that meet virtually any consumer
need, KDP key brands include Keurig®, Dr Pepper®,
Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, Canada Dry®,
Snapple®, Bai®, Mott’s® and The
Original Donut Shop®. The Company employs more than 25,000
employees and operates more than 120 offices, manufacturing plants,
warehouses and distribution centers across North America. For more
information, visit www.keurigdrpepper.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180723005439/en/