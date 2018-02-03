Key Findings for the Global Automotive Connected Infotainment System Market| Technavio

The latest market research report by Technavio on the global automotive connected infotainment system market predicts a CAGR of around 12% during the period 2018-2022.

The report segments the global automotive connected infotainment system market based on vehicle type (passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles) and connectivity type (embedded systems, smartphone integrated systems, and tethered system). The report also provides an analysis of the market’s growth prospects across various geographic regions such as the Americas, APAC, and EMEA. It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global automotive connected infotainment system market, according to Technavio automotive researchers:

Increased support for application development in automotive infotainment: a major market driver

Analytics in connected infotainment systems: key market trend

EMEA dominated the global automotive connected infotainment system market with 46% share in 2017

Alpine Electronics, Delphi, Garmin, HARMAN International, Pioneer, and TomTom International are the leading players in the market

Increased support for application development in automotive infotainment: a major market driver

Increased support for application development in automotive infotainment is one of the major factors driving the global automotive connected infotainment system market. Traditionally, the competition among the automotive manufacturers was limited to the towing capacity, acceleration, and horsepower of the vehicle. However, recently, there has been a shift in the focus of consumers and OEMs from what is under the hood to what is behind the vehicle's dashboard. A budding area of competition among both automobile manufacturers and automotive connected infotainment system manufacturers is the software or OS used in the vehicle infotainment systems. Manufacturers of automotive connected infotainment systems are shifting toward the PC-like architectural concept. In this, the functionality of the system is dependent on the main central processing unit (CPU). As a result, the software or OS used in the systems acts as the product differentiator among the brands.

Analytics in connected infotainment systems: a key market trend

Technavio researchers anticipate high growth for the global automotive connected infotainment system market owing to rapid developments in the smartphone and IT industry. Previously, the infotainment system was used to play the media available on the local device. However, the need for internet connectivity and connected cars technology has led to increasing demand for connected infotainment systems.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for automotive electronics research, “The infotainment technology can take a step further through the introduction of smart infotainment systems, which use data analytics based on inputs, such as interactive voice recognition. The infotainment systems can be empowered to personalize media content and lighting conditions based on the mood of the driver using voice recognition and analysis inputs. It can download media from cloud sources based on analysis of consumer preferences, and automatically shift media files, such as photos, music, and videos, to a cloud platform to free space from the local storage device.”

Regional landscape: EMEA emerges as the largest market

The automotive connected infotainment market is diversified across all regions. EMEA is dominating the market with 46% of the overall market share during the forecast period. The European market has a high penetration of automotive connected infotainment, which is the major reason for dominance throughout the forecast period. The automotive connected infotainment market in APAC is at the early growing stage and accounted for the smallest market share in 2017. However, it is expected to witness higher growth among all regions during the forecast period.

