Key Findings for the Global Automotive Connected Infotainment System Market| Technavio

The latest market research report by Technavio
on the global
automotive connected infotainment system market predicts a CAGR
of around 12% during the period 2018-2022.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180203005007/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global automotive connected infotainment system market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The report segments the global automotive connected infotainment system
market based on vehicle type (passenger vehicles and commercial
vehicles) and connectivity type (embedded systems, smartphone integrated
systems, and tethered system). The report also provides an analysis of
the market’s growth prospects across various geographic regions such as
the Americas, APAC, and EMEA. It provides a detailed illustration of the
major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities,
trends, and industry-specific challenges.
Here are some key findings of the global automotive connected
infotainment system market, according to Technavio automotive
researchers:
-
Increased support for application development in automotive
infotainment: a major market driver
-
Analytics in connected infotainment systems: key market trend
-
EMEA dominated the global automotive connected infotainment system
market with 46% share in 2017
-
Alpine Electronics, Delphi, Garmin, HARMAN International, Pioneer, and
TomTom International are the leading players in the market
Increased support for application development in automotive
infotainment: a major market driver
Increased support for application development in automotive infotainment
is one of the major factors driving the global automotive
connected infotainment system market. Traditionally, the
competition among the automotive manufacturers was limited to the towing
capacity, acceleration, and horsepower of the vehicle. However,
recently, there has been a shift in the focus of consumers and OEMs from
what is under the hood to what is behind the vehicle's dashboard. A
budding area of competition among both automobile manufacturers and
automotive connected infotainment system manufacturers is the software
or OS used in the vehicle infotainment systems. Manufacturers of
automotive connected infotainment systems are shifting toward the
PC-like architectural concept. In this, the functionality of the system
is dependent on the main central processing unit (CPU). As a result, the
software or OS used in the systems acts as the product differentiator
among the brands.
Analytics in connected infotainment systems: a key market trend
Technavio researchers anticipate high growth for the global automotive
connected infotainment system market owing to rapid developments
in the smartphone and IT industry. Previously, the infotainment system
was used to play the media available on the local device. However, the
need for internet connectivity and connected cars technology has led to
increasing demand for connected infotainment systems.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for automotive
electronics research, “The infotainment technology can take a
step further through the introduction of smart infotainment systems,
which use data analytics based on inputs, such as interactive voice
recognition. The infotainment systems can be empowered to personalize
media content and lighting conditions based on the mood of the driver
using voice recognition and analysis inputs. It can download media from
cloud sources based on analysis of consumer preferences, and
automatically shift media files, such as photos, music, and videos, to a
cloud platform to free space from the local storage device.”
Regional landscape: EMEA emerges as the largest market
The automotive connected infotainment market is diversified across all
regions. EMEA is dominating the market with 46% of the overall market
share during the forecast period. The European market has a high
penetration of automotive connected infotainment, which is the major
reason for dominance throughout the forecast period. The automotive
connected infotainment market in APAC is at the early growing stage and
accounted for the smallest market share in 2017. However, it is expected
to witness higher growth among all regions during the forecast period.
