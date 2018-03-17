Key Findings for the Global Conjunctivitis Market | Technavio

Technavio
The report will follow up on Technavio’s previous global conjunctivitis
market research, offering a revised and up-to-date analysis of the
market with regards to the current competitive landscape, along with new
predictions during the forecast period.
The updated research report on the global conjunctivitis
market is an integral part of Technavio’s infectious
and rare diseases portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range
of market research reports on the infectious and rare diseases sector,
covering different regions and top industry segments. The
anti-infectives therapeutic segment has a lot of potentials, as it is
characterized by multiple first-in-class innovations, especially for
emerging infectious diseases. Some of the topics covered include allergy
immunotherapies, gene therapy for mucopolysaccharidosis, anti-aging
drugs, and pneumonia therapeutics.
Conjunctivitis market: growth opportunities
The unmet need for viral conjunctivitis is one of the key drivers for
the growth of this market. Since there are no approved drugs for the
treatment of viral conjunctivitis, many companies and researchers are
now developing drugs that are in the clinical stage of development.
These drugs are expected to aid in the treatment of viral
conjunctivitis, and their effectiveness will promote growth in this
market.
In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated,
“The patent expiries of few drugs such as Lotemax, Patanol, Pataday, and
Lastacaft along with the expected entry of few other drugs will impact
the growth of the market.”
Topics covered in the previous report included
the following:
Key sectors
-
Market landscape
-
Pipeline analysis
-
Market segmentation based on condition
Key regions
Other features
-
Market drivers
-
Market trends
-
Market challenges
-
Competitive landscape
-
Vendor analysis
-
And more
Using its previous analysis as a starting point, Technavio’s new report
will re-evaluate the market with an eye for new developments in the
conjunctivitis market, along with an analysis of external factors and
new competitors. The infectious
and rare diseases sector adapts and innovates swiftly to
keep pace with new developments in science and technology, as does
Technavio.
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
