Key Findings for the Global Myelodysplastic Syndrome Market | Technavio

Technavio has announced its latest market research report on the global myelodysplastic syndrome market for the period 2018-2022, providing cutting-edge insights on this market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180317005031/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global myelodysplastic syndrome market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report will follow up on Technavio’s previous myelodysplastic syndrome research, offering an updated analysis of the market with regards to the current competitive landscape, new developments along with an in-depth analysis of the latest trends and drivers that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

The updated research report on the global myelodysplastic syndrome market is an integral part of Technavio’s central nervous system portfolio. The central nervous system (CNS) market is one of the largest and fastest-growing markets in the healthcare and life sciences industry. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the central nervous system, covering different ailments, and their treatment and therapeutics. Some of the topics covered include ankylosing spondylitis, regenerative medicine, autoimmune drugs and bipolar disorder therapeutics.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy 2 reports and get the third for FREE: View all Technavio’s current offers

Myelodysplastic syndrome: market outlook

Myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) is a group of hematologic disorders that arise from the bone marrow and spreads quickly to the blood. The global market for MDS is expected to grow steadily owing to the advent of some novel pipeline molecules.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, “The presence of diagnostic tools is the key driver for the growth of this market. Diagnosis techniques such as blood count, peripheral blood smear test, microscopic exams, cytochemistry, flow cytometry and immunotherapy, cytogenetics, FISH, and PCR help in the detection of MDS. These diagnostic tools are expected to have a positive impact on the usage of drugs for people suffering from MDS.”

Topics covered in the previous report included the following:

Key topics

Product profile

Pipeline portfolio

Market segmentation by drug class

Market segmentation by route of administration

Key regions

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Other features

Market drivers

Market trends

Market challenges

Market size and forecast

Vendor analysis

And more

Looking for the latest information on the global myelodysplastic syndrome market? Request a free sample

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Using its previous analysis as a starting point, Technavio’s new report will re-evaluate the market with an eye for new developments in the field of myelodysplastic syndrome, along with a thorough investigation of external factors that are expected to impact the market. With new developments in science and technology, the central nervous system sector is witnessing rapid changes. Technavio keeps abreast with the latest developments to provide actionable insights for key players in this sector.

Technavio’s best deals of the month! Mark the beginning of spring with Technavio. Get 30% discount on all energy reports. Offer valid from 12th March for a limited period. OR Get 20% off on all media and entertainment services reports. Offer valid only till the 31st of March.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at [email protected].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180317005031/en/