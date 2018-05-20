Key Findings for the Global Satellite Modem Market through 2022 | Technavio

Technavio
There is a growing need to deploy efficient communication networks for
crews and passengers including fishermen, sailors, engineers at
oil-rigs, and tourists on cruise ships. Providing a cellular network
off-shore is difficult as the installation of cell phone towers is a
challenging and rather expensive task. Satellite communication can
fulfill the need for off-shore communication. A satellite modem is one
of the core equipment required to establish satellite communications.
In this report, Technavio highlights the high preference for MEO and LEO
over GEO satellites as one of the key emerging trends to drive the
global satellite modem market:
High preference for MEO and LEO over GEO
satellites
Geostationary orbit (GEO) satellites are located 35,800 km above the
equator. As these satellites have a large distance between them and the
Earth station, the delay and losses are high. However, the major
advantage of a GEO satellite is that it has more coverage and it does
not need to be tracked.
Although the gateway costs of MEO and LEO satellites are higher, they do
offer a lot of advantages. One of the reasons for the increasing
popularity of these satellites is the increasing interest in GPS, which
has become an integral part of satellite communications network.
Numerous MEO satellites are launched into space to provide GPS. This
will lead to an increase in demand for satellite modems to be installed
across base stations for efficient signal transmission. LEO satellites
are useful in areas where obtaining a signal is difficult such as oil
rigs.
“The increase in demand for GPS, and growing need to strengthen the
network signal and bandwidth is leading to increased adoption of LEO and
MEO satellites, despite the high cost. The high ROI is compelling
several firms to adopt satellite communication which is established
using LEO and MEO satellites,” says a senior analyst for embedded
systems research at Technavio.
Market segmentation and analysis through 2022
This market research report segments the global
satellite modem market by application (communications, IP
trunking, and tracking and monitoring), by type (MCPC and SCPC), and key
regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).
In 2017, the global satellite modem market was led by the Americas which
accounted for 50% share followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. The
Americas and APAC are also expected to witness an increase in their
market share over the forecast period, while EMEA will see a
commensurate decline in its market share.
