Key Findings of the Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market | Technavio

01/21/2018 | 04:04pm CET

The global automated liquid handling systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 7% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180121005085/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global automated liquid handling systems ...

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global automated liquid handling systems market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report categorizes the global automated liquid handling systems market by end-user including, pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry and clinical and reference laboratories. The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

Market driver: increase in vaccine production

Vaccines prevent infectious diseases such as diphtheria, hepatitis B virus (HBV), and measles. At present, around 15%-20% of all infants are not vaccinated. This could have severe repercussions, particularly in developing countries such as Africa and South America. This is because of the lack of awareness and limitations in vaccine production. But, in the recent times, there has been an increase in the production of vaccines due to the increasing awareness about the importance of vaccination.

According to a lead analyst at Technavio for lab equipment research, “Increasing awareness about vaccination, increasing investments by companies, and the outbreak of many diseases have increased the production of vaccines. The global capacity to produce vaccines for an influenza pandemic has increased over the last two years. This is because of the spread of pandemic viruses. Increasing the volume of vaccine products requires a streamlined process. Thus, there is an increase in the demand for automated liquid handling systems.”

Market trend: increasing adoption of automation in healthcare

Fully automated laboratory solutions can help save cost and generate precise results. Automated solutions can assist in saving the time of healthcare professionals as automation replaces manually intensive tasks that allow researchers to devote more time to analysis and data interpretation. Automation also improves laboratory productivity as it reduces the chances of human errors. Automation also contributes to data-driven insights as the technology used to automate processes delivers a large volume of data that can be used for performance improvement and optimization.

Some of the players in the market are:

  • Andrew Alliance
  • Analytik Jena US
  • Agilent Technologies
  • Aurora Biomed
  • Beckman Coulter
  • BioTek Instruments

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at [email protected].


© Business Wire 2018
