Key Findings of the Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market | Technavio

The global
automated liquid handling systems market is expected to grow at a
CAGR of almost 7% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market
research study by Technavio.
The report categorizes the global automated
liquid handling systems market by end-user including, pharmaceutical
and biotechnology industry and clinical and reference laboratories. The
report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms
of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as
APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.
Market driver: increase in vaccine production
Vaccines prevent infectious diseases such as diphtheria, hepatitis B
virus (HBV), and measles. At present, around 15%-20% of all infants are
not vaccinated. This could have severe repercussions, particularly in
developing countries such as Africa and South America. This is because
of the lack of awareness and limitations in vaccine production. But, in
the recent times, there has been an increase in the production of
vaccines due to the increasing awareness about the importance of
vaccination.
According to a lead analyst at Technavio for lab
equipment research, “Increasing awareness about vaccination,
increasing investments by companies, and the outbreak of many diseases
have increased the production of vaccines. The global capacity to
produce vaccines for an influenza pandemic has increased over the last
two years. This is because of the spread of pandemic viruses. Increasing
the volume of vaccine products requires a streamlined process. Thus,
there is an increase in the demand for automated
liquid handling systems.”
Market trend: increasing adoption of automation in healthcare
Fully automated laboratory solutions can help save cost and generate
precise results. Automated solutions can assist in saving the time of
healthcare professionals as automation replaces manually intensive tasks
that allow researchers to devote more time to analysis and data
interpretation. Automation also improves laboratory productivity as it
reduces the chances of human errors. Automation also contributes to
data-driven insights as the technology used to automate processes
delivers a large volume of data that can be used for performance
improvement and optimization.
Some of the players in the market are:
-
Andrew Alliance
-
Analytik Jena US
-
Agilent Technologies
-
Aurora Biomed
-
Beckman Coulter
-
BioTek Instruments
