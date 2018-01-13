Key Findings of the Global E-bike Service Certification Market | Technavio

The latest market research report by Technavio
on the global
e-bike service certification market predicts a CAGR close to
10% during the period 2017-2021.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180113005022/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global e-bike service certification market 2017-2021 under their automotive library. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The report segments the global
e-bike service certification market by end-user (retailers and
dealers), and by geography (Europe, North America, Asia, and ROW). It
provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the
market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific
challenges.
Here are some key findings of the global
e-bike service certification market, according to Technavio automotive
researchers:
-
Rising preference for e-bikes: a major market driver
-
In 2016, the retailer segment dominated the market by occupying almost
60% share
-
Europe dominated the global e-bike service certification market with
70% share in 2016
-
Bosch, Canadian Electric Bicycle Association (CEBA), Cytech, And Light
Electric Vehicle Association (LEVA) are the leading players in the
market
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time
only: View
market snapshot before purchasing
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2
Technavio reports and get the third for free.
Rising preference for e-bikes: a major market driver
The demand for skilled technicians to service e-bikes increases with the
increase in penetration of such e-bikes within a region. However, the
unavailability of qualified service technicians would adversely affect
the sales of e-bikes. Hence, to promote the aftersales services, OEMs
would be driven to hold service certification courses for the vendors
and technicians of local service centers.
E-bikes are fast-replacing conventional bicycles which prove to be too
exhausting for the recreational riders and the common public. Riders can
ride over uneven surfaces with ease with the help of the assisted
pedaling system in e-bikes. Moreover, e-bikes are an eco-friendly
substitute for combustion engine vehicles. The main drivers for sale of
e-bikes are the increasing congestion within cities and the versatile
nature of e-bikes. Certain portable e-bike models are foldable and
easy-to-store and prove to be convenient for riders who don't want to
face the hassle of parking their vehicle.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Europe: largest e-bike service certification market
Owing to the stringent European emission standards for passenger cars
and commercial vehicles, e-bikes have become increasingly popular in
Europe. Many people are moving toward alternative modes of personal
transport such as e-bikes. E-bikes are used for commuting over short
distances and in most cases for recreational purposes.
Netherlands and Germany are some of the major countries that use e-bikes
in Europe. The government of Netherlands has initiated a parliamentary
motion to place a ban on the sale of combustion engine vehicles by 2021.
The passing of this parliamentary motion will drive the market for
e-bikes within the country as more people will move towards alternative
modes of transport.
According to Keerthi Balu, a lead analyst at Technavio for research on automotive
services, “In Europe, customers consciously prefer advanced
e-bike models with various multi-functional electronic features. Hence,
for repairs and servicing, the e-bikes require additional support from
distribution vendors. Skilled technicians are required to meet the
after-sales servicing demand of customers.”
Competitive vendor landscape
Due to the increased number of unregulated educational organizations
offering their courses to technicians, the e-bike service certification
market is highly fragmented. OEMs of e-bikes mainly hold training
sessions for technicians and dealers to educate them about the
proprietary technology used within their e-bikes. Such training sessions
are conducted to at multiple locations within a region to expand the
dealership network of e-bikes.
Get a sample copy of the global
e-bike service certification market report free of cost
Access Technavio’s continuously growing automotive
services research library and find expert analysis on hundreds of
markets.
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at [email protected].
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180113005022/en/