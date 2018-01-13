Key Findings of the Global E-bike Service Certification Market | Technavio

The latest market research report by Technavio on the global e-bike service certification market predicts a CAGR close to 10% during the period 2017-2021.

The report segments the global e-bike service certification market by end-user (retailers and dealers), and by geography (Europe, North America, Asia, and ROW). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global e-bike service certification market, according to Technavio automotive researchers:

Rising preference for e-bikes: a major market driver

In 2016, the retailer segment dominated the market by occupying almost 60% share

Europe dominated the global e-bike service certification market with 70% share in 2016

Bosch, Canadian Electric Bicycle Association (CEBA), Cytech, And Light Electric Vehicle Association (LEVA) are the leading players in the market

Rising preference for e-bikes: a major market driver

The demand for skilled technicians to service e-bikes increases with the increase in penetration of such e-bikes within a region. However, the unavailability of qualified service technicians would adversely affect the sales of e-bikes. Hence, to promote the aftersales services, OEMs would be driven to hold service certification courses for the vendors and technicians of local service centers.

E-bikes are fast-replacing conventional bicycles which prove to be too exhausting for the recreational riders and the common public. Riders can ride over uneven surfaces with ease with the help of the assisted pedaling system in e-bikes. Moreover, e-bikes are an eco-friendly substitute for combustion engine vehicles. The main drivers for sale of e-bikes are the increasing congestion within cities and the versatile nature of e-bikes. Certain portable e-bike models are foldable and easy-to-store and prove to be convenient for riders who don't want to face the hassle of parking their vehicle.

Europe: largest e-bike service certification market

Owing to the stringent European emission standards for passenger cars and commercial vehicles, e-bikes have become increasingly popular in Europe. Many people are moving toward alternative modes of personal transport such as e-bikes. E-bikes are used for commuting over short distances and in most cases for recreational purposes.

Netherlands and Germany are some of the major countries that use e-bikes in Europe. The government of Netherlands has initiated a parliamentary motion to place a ban on the sale of combustion engine vehicles by 2021. The passing of this parliamentary motion will drive the market for e-bikes within the country as more people will move towards alternative modes of transport.

According to Keerthi Balu, a lead analyst at Technavio for research on automotive services, “In Europe, customers consciously prefer advanced e-bike models with various multi-functional electronic features. Hence, for repairs and servicing, the e-bikes require additional support from distribution vendors. Skilled technicians are required to meet the after-sales servicing demand of customers.”

Competitive vendor landscape

Due to the increased number of unregulated educational organizations offering their courses to technicians, the e-bike service certification market is highly fragmented. OEMs of e-bikes mainly hold training sessions for technicians and dealers to educate them about the proprietary technology used within their e-bikes. Such training sessions are conducted to at multiple locations within a region to expand the dealership network of e-bikes.

