Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Key Findings of the Global Microgrid Market| Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/28/2018 | 03:04pm CET

The latest market research report by Technavio on the global microgrid market predicts a CAGR of close to 10% during the period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180128005025/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global microgrid market 2018-2022 under ...

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global microgrid market 2018-2022 under their energy library. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report segments the global microgrid market by application (remote, institutions and campus, and military) and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global microgrid market, according to Technavio energy researchers:

  • Increasing government support: a major market driver
  • In 2017, the remote segment dominated the market by occupying almost 45% share
  • The Americas dominated the global microgrid market with 38% share in 2017
  • ABB, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Schneider Electric, and Siemens are the leading players in the market

Save more with Technavio. Buy 2 reports and get the third for free: View Technavio’s latest discounts and promotions

Increasing government support: a major market driver

The introduction of policies along with government support for encouraging the development of microgrids is due to the recognition of the resilience of microgrids demonstrated during the natural calamities. For instance, in the US, microgrid projects are supported by funding benefits in the form of grants from federal and state governments. In 2012, when the US was hit by Hurricane Sandy, millions of people, as well as several medical centers and other critical setups, were left without power. However, in Princeton University's 15 MW combined heat and power (CHP) generator and 5.3 MW solar microgrid powered the university campus for three days. South Oaks Hospital located in Long Island was powered with the help of 1.2 MW CHP generators and 47 kW solar power, which remained disconnected from the grid for 15 days after Hurricane Sandy.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Americas: largest microgrid market

The Americas dominated the global microgrid market with a market share of 38.46% in 2017. Energy efficient power requirements and the need for moving toward decentralized power systems to offer improved resilience and independence will drive the market in the Americas during the forecast period.

APAC and EMEA followed the Americas with market shares of 35.99% and 25.55% respectively in 2017. The adoption of microgrids in the Americas will be majorly driven by the growing energy-efficient power requirements and the rising need for adopting decentralized power systems.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on power, “The Americas is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. However, the market share of the Americas is expected to decrease by 0.83% in 2022. EMEA is expected to gain market share by a margin of 1.05% by 2022.”

Competitive vendor landscape

The leading players in the global microgrid market are focusing on upgrading their technological expertise to have a competitive edge over other players. The market is moderately fragmented with many new players entering the market, thus the competition for expansion increases. As a result, the key players are increasing their number of partnerships and acquisitions to integrate various technologies and increase their foothold in the market.

Get a sample copy of the global microgrid market report free of cost

Access Technavio’s continuously growing power research library and find expert analysis on hundreds of markets.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at [email protected].


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:50p HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS : Group mourns the loss of Martin Wagner
08:50p HIGHLIGHT EVENT AND ENTERTAINMENT : Group mourns the loss of Martin Wagner
08:36p GENERAL ELECTRIC : Federal Contracts Awarded to Companies in Massachusetts (Jan. 28)
08:32p TOPRE : Does Clark County need new housing to be successful?
08:28p WAL MART STORES : Walmart joins fight against opioid addiction Opioid prescriptions will include DisposeRx for safe disposal of excess pills
08:28p AMERICAN EXPRESS : Hampton chamber to honor Doc Noel
08:28p WAL MART STORES : PORTSMOUTH - In an effort to help curb drug abuse and misuse
08:11p GULF NAVIGATION : eyes majority in offshore group
08:11p Fuel prices increase in UAE for February 2018
08:11p Fuel prices to go up in February
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WYNN RESORTS : WYNN RESORTS : resigns as RNC finance chair after sexual misconduct allegations
2INTEL CORPORATION : Intel Warned Chinese Companies of Chip Flaw Before U.S. Government
3FAWAZ ABDULAZIZ AL HOKAIR COMPANY : Saudi's Kingdom Holding shares soar after Prince Alwaleed freed
4LONDON SUGAR : Hershey, Mondelez Eye Returns on Shift to Healthier Snacks
5AIR BERLIN PLC : AIR BERLIN : Niki Lauda bid for Niki beat IAG by 4 million euros - Bild am Sonntag

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.