Key Findings of the Global Organic Field-Effect Transistor (OFET) Market | Technavio

The latest market research report by Technavio on the global organic field-effect transistor (OFET) market predicts a CAGR above 7% during the period 2017-2021.

The report segments the global organic field-effect transistor (OFET) market by application, including flexible OLED display, smart cards, and tags; and by geography, including APAC, EMEA and the Americas. It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global organic field-effect transistor (OFET) market, according to Technavio hardware and semiconductor researchers:

Emergence of 4G standards: a major market driver

The flexible OLED display segment dominated the market with approximately 51% share in 2016

APAC dominated the global organic field-effect transistor (OFET) market with a share of 39% in 2016

E Ink, Thinfilm, Palo Alto Research Center, BrightVolt and Vorbeck Materials are some of the prominent players in the market

LTE delivers fast data speeds and a better consumer experience compared with 3G. According to the Global Mobile Suppliers Association (GSA), 4G LTE is the fastest developing mobile system technology ever. In 2015, approximately 285 operators in 93 countries invested in LTE and 119 commercial LTE networks in 53 countries worldwide. Cellular operators are upgrading their wireless networks to LTE to retain customers that are already using 2G or 3G services.

4G technology, which will likely drive the market for SIM cards that support 4G, is the primary focus of several developing nations. With 1.1 billion mobile subscribers in 2016, a country such as India has high mobile penetration. In the year 2015, data rates for GSM/EDGE subscriptions reached their peak. However, it declined due to the migration of subscribers to 3G. With an estimation of around 15% of the total subscription base, the LTE subscriptions in India are expected to reach more than 230 million by 2020.

APAC: largest OFET market

Technavio researchers anticipate that major revenue contributor to the global organic field-effect transistor (OFET) market is credited to APAC. The growth of the organic field-effect transistor (OFET) market is this region is attributed to high concentration of consumer electronics companies. APAC is a hub for flat-panel TV, tablet, smartphone, and wearable device manufacturers. South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and China consists of majority of these manufacturers. The major vendors in the market are Samsung Display and LG Display. They have introduced curved panel smartphones. Due to vertical integration, these vendors control most part of the supply chain.

According to Rohan Joy Thomas, a lead analyst at Technavio for research on embedded systems, “In APAC, China is emerging as a leading hub for large-area display manufacturers due to the presence of abundant resources, proximity to customer locations, increased demand in the domestic market, and availability of low-cost labor. The rise in demand for display devices from countries such as China and India, will contribute towards the growth of the OFET market in APAC.”

Development in the global organic field-effect transistor (OFET) market

Vendors in the organic field-effect transistor (OFET) market are heavily investing in research and developmental activities to overcome the standardization issues. These investments are used by various universities and independent labs across the world to conduct research programs. As a submarket of the global printed electronics market, the global OFET market holds huge promise in the near future.

