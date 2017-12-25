Key Findings of the Global Organic Field-Effect Transistor (OFET) Market | Technavio

The latest market research report by Technavio
on the global
organic field-effect transistor (OFET) market predicts a CAGR
above 7% during the period 2017-2021.
The report segments the global organic field-effect transistor (OFET)
market by application, including flexible OLED display, smart cards, and
tags; and by geography, including APAC, EMEA and the Americas. It
provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the
market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific
challenges.
Here are some key findings of the global
organic field-effect transistor (OFET) market, according to
Technavio hardware and semiconductor researchers:
-
Emergence of 4G standards: a major market driver
-
The flexible OLED display segment dominated the market with
approximately 51% share in 2016
-
APAC dominated the global organic field-effect transistor (OFET)
market with a share of 39% in 2016
-
E Ink, Thinfilm, Palo Alto Research Center, BrightVolt and Vorbeck
Materials are some of the prominent players in the market
LTE delivers fast data speeds and a better consumer experience compared
with 3G. According to the Global Mobile Suppliers Association (GSA), 4G
LTE is the fastest developing mobile system technology ever. In 2015,
approximately 285 operators in 93 countries invested in LTE and 119
commercial LTE networks in 53 countries worldwide. Cellular operators
are upgrading their wireless networks to LTE to retain customers that
are already using 2G or 3G services.
4G technology, which will likely drive the market for SIM cards that
support 4G, is the primary focus of several developing nations. With 1.1
billion mobile subscribers in 2016, a country such as India has high
mobile penetration. In the year 2015, data rates for GSM/EDGE
subscriptions reached their peak. However, it declined due to the
migration of subscribers to 3G. With an estimation of around 15% of the
total subscription base, the LTE subscriptions in India are expected to
reach more than 230 million by 2020.
APAC: largest OFET market
Technavio researchers anticipate that major revenue contributor to the
global organic field-effect transistor (OFET) market is credited to
APAC. The growth of the organic
field-effect transistor (OFET) market is this region is attributed
to high concentration of consumer electronics companies. APAC is a hub
for flat-panel TV, tablet, smartphone, and wearable device
manufacturers. South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and China consists of
majority of these manufacturers. The major vendors in the market are
Samsung Display and LG Display. They have introduced curved panel
smartphones. Due to vertical integration, these vendors control most
part of the supply chain.
According to Rohan Joy Thomas, a lead analyst at Technavio for research
on embedded
systems, “In APAC, China is emerging as a leading hub for
large-area display manufacturers due to the presence of abundant
resources, proximity to customer locations, increased demand in the
domestic market, and availability of low-cost labor. The rise in demand
for display devices from countries such as China and India, will
contribute towards the growth of the OFET market in APAC.”
Development in the global organic field-effect transistor (OFET)
market
Vendors in the organic field-effect transistor (OFET) market are heavily
investing in research and developmental activities to overcome the
standardization issues. These investments are used by various
universities and independent labs across the world to conduct research
programs. As a submarket of the global printed electronics market, the
global OFET market holds huge promise in the near future.
