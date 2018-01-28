Key Findings of the Global Potassium Permanganate Market | Technavio

The latest market research report by Technavio
on the global
potassium permanganate market predicts a CAGR of above 3%
during the period 2018-2022.
The report segments the global
potassium permanganate market by application (water treatment
and industrial and pharmaceutical) and by geography (the Americas, EMEA,
and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors
influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and
industry-specific challenges.
Here are some key findings of the global potassium permanganate
market, according to Technavio chemicals
and materials researchers:
-
Growing demand from textiles: a major market driver
-
In 2017, the water treatment segment dominated the market by occupying
almost 67% share
-
APAC dominated the global potassium permanganate market with 48% share
in 2017
-
Carus Group, jialingchemical, GROUPSTARS CHEMICAL (YUNNAN) CHINA,
In-Situ Oxidative Technologies, Libox Chem (India), and ORGANIC
INDUSTRIES are the leading players in the market
Growing demand from textiles: a major market driver
In the textiles industry, potassium permanganate is extensively used as
a bleaching agent. It is used in the bleaching process of polyester
fabrics, cotton fabrics, and jeans. It is used to provide denim effects
in the fabric. Also, due to its powerful oxidation property, it is
preferred in the textiles industry. When compared to conventional
bleaching agents, potassium permanganate is considered economical. Also,
potassium permanganate does not affect the dye uptake values adversely
like other conventional bleaching agents. Due to the increase in the
demand for fabrics, changing fashion trends, affordability of buying
clothes due to the rise in the disposable income, and the rise in the
standard of living the global textiles market is anticipated to grow
significantly. Growing demand from the emerging countries such as China
and India are also driving the growth in the global textile market.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on metals
and minerals, “In countries such as China and India, growth
is attributed to the availability of cheap labor and the low-cost of
establishing manufacturing setups. These are the factors that are
generating the demand for different grades of polyester and cotton
fabrics, which in-turn, is augmenting the consumption of potassium
permanganate in the textiles segment.”
APAC: largest potassium permanganate market
With incremental growth accounting to 54.30% during the forecast period,
APAC is the prime driver of the potassium permanganate market. In APAC,
China is the key contributing country. The increase in the demand from
textiles, aquaculture, and water treatment is driving the growth for
potassium permanganate in China.
Competitive vendor landscape
The global
potassium permanganate market is fragmented with a number of
players in the market. Through innovation, quality, and price, players
are trying to compete in the market. The competition is expected to
intensify with players investing heavily in R&D activities. The market
players are expected to increase their global footprint with mergers and
acquisitions and collaboration with various regional or local players in
the market.
