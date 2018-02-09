Key Findings of the Global Urinary Catheters Market| Technavio

The latest market research report by Technavio on the global urinary catheters market predicts a CAGR of above 5% during the period 2018-2022.

The report segments the global urinary catheters market by product (internal urinary catheters and external urinary catheters), by end-user (hospitals, healthcare centers, and home-care), and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global urinary catheters market, according to Technavio healthcare and life sciences researchers:

Rising geriatric population with urinary incontinence: a major market driver

Technological improvements in catheter design and use of biocompatible materials: emerging market trend

In 2017, the internal urinary catheters segment dominated the market by occupying almost 93% share

The Americas dominated the global urinary catheters market with 59% share in 2017

B. Braun Melsungen, C.R. Bard, Coloplast, Hollister, and Medtronic are the leading players in the market

The demand for urinary catheters is growing due to the increasing prevalence of chronic urological disorders such as urinary incontinence, BPH, multiple sclerosis, and neurogenic bladder diseases. According to the American Urological Association, one-third of men and women in the US experience urinary incontinence.

Controlling the bladder sphincter muscle becomes difficult for people above 65 years of age due to which urinary incontinence is most common among people of such age group. It is also more prevalent in women when compared with men. The growth of the global urinary catheters market can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of BPH. The CDC states that in 2010, 138,000 prostatectomy procedures were conducted in the US. Urinary incontinence also leads to a significant financial burden on the individual as well as the society. The global urinary catheters market is expected to grow due to the increasing number of people with urological disorders such as urinary incontinence, stress incontinence, bladder obstruction and prostatitis, and prostatic hyperplasia.

Design and development of novel medical devices that can be customized as per patients' requirements are possible due to the growing technological advances in the healthcare industry. Competitors focus on different technological platforms, which has also led to the development and availability of a broad range of urinary catheters with different designs and sizes, thereby simplifying the catheterization process and enhancing patient care.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on urology devices, “Acknowledging the anatomical differences in women, men, and pediatric patients, catheters are now available as gender specific. Players in the market are concentrating on improving tip designs, funnel length, and catheter size, to cater to the huge demand from patients and caregivers.”

Geographical landscape

The Americas dominated the global urinary catheters market with a market share of around 59%, followed by EMEA and APAC. In North America, the US was the major revenue contributor due to the availability of adequate reimbursements from Medicare and Medicaid and awareness about the availability of a broad range of urinary catheters in the market. Increasing prevalence of urinary incontinence, growing geriatric population, and rising cases of spinal cord injuries, dementia, or multiple sclerosis were the leading factors that are contributing to market growth in the region.

