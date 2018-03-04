Key Findings of the Global User Provisioning Software Market | Technavio

The latest market research report by Technavio
on the global
user provisioning software market predicts a CAGR of
above 10% during the period 2018-2022.
The report segments the global
user provisioning software market by end-user, including the
BFSI sector, manufacturing sector, healthcare sector, and retail sector
and by geography, including the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. It provides a
detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market,
including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific
challenges.
Here are some key findings of the global user provisioning software
market, according to Technavio ICT
researchers:
-
Rising demand for large-scale user provisioning: a major market driver
-
Growing demand for cloud-based solutions: emerging market trend
-
The Americas dominated the global user provisioning software market
with 57% share in 2017
-
In 2017, the BFSI sector held the highest market share of 44%
Rising demand for large-scale user provisioning: a major market driver
In the recent market scenario, the demand for user provisioning software
among organizations has increased. As the perception of companies is
changing towards the stringent regulations, audit enablement, federated
SSO, operational demands, and automated user governance, it has made a
significant impact on the market. Thus, the increasing demand for
large-scale user provisioning is leading players toward automation. The
main focus of user provisioning software automation is to improve
productive outcomes by saving time and cost.
Automation aids in decreasing workload, increasing productivity, and
assists organizations to improve their process of creation of user
accounts and secure management of user data. Easy access to information
systems across diverse on-premises applications, a secure network for
managing user identity, and the enhanced management of user data are the
primary benefits of deploying user provisioning software in a
large-scale management scenario. This results in reduced risks of
internal and external breaches.
Growing demand for cloud-based solutions: emerging market trend
The increasing demand for cloud-based solutions is expected to boost the
growth of the global cloud-based user provisioning software market.
Cloud-based solutions provide easy access to applications via web-based
browsers. Web-based applications have a predefined set of access levels
across the organization. Users can log into the portal from any
Internet-enabled computer or device. The current market scenario depicts
that applications are increasingly moving to the cloud, that would
facilitate the availability of cheap information appliances that do not
require the processing power or size of a personal computer.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on enterprise
application, “Scalability is one of the primary benefits of
cloud-based user provisioning market. Flexibility with expanding
capacity enables a cloud-based system to scale up or down as per the
current business requirements. The cost of cloud-based user provisioning
software is based on the number of users and storage requirements.”
Global market opportunities
In terms of regional dominance, the Americas led the global
user provisioning software market in 2017, followed by APAC and
EMEA. In emerging countries, the market is expected to become the most
significant market in the future due to the rising demand for audit
enablement, regulatory compliance, federated SSO, and operational
requirements. The need to improve productivity and enhance user
experience will drive the growth of the global user provisioning
software market.
