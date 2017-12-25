Key Findings of the Produce Packaging Market in North America | Technavio

The produce
packaging market in North America is expected to grow at a CAGR of
close to 4% during the period 2017-2021, according to a new market
research study by Technavio.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171225005031/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the produce packaging market in North America 2017-2021 under their transportation and logistics library. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The report categorizes the produce
packaging market in North America by application that includes
packaging for fruits, packaging for vegetables, and packaging for other
produce. The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the
market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key
geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.
Avail Technavio’s
Year-End Special offer: Get 50% off on this
report and all other reports covering industries like ICT; energy; food
and beverage; healthcare and life sciences; automotive; industrial
automation; education; and many more. Offer valid only from Dec 18 –
Jan 7.
Market driver: consumer demand for convenience
Consumer-based drivers will change over time, but one driver that
remains relevant is the consumer demand for convenience. Customers
demand food products to be available in smaller sized, convenient
packages. Many manufacturers are now trying to come up with consumer
packages that are convenient such as the pouch bags with a resealable
zipper, resealable plastic containers, and others. One of the
factors that makes convenience the focus for retail grocery stores is
that the fruits are packed in small quantities and are easily
accessible. Hence, customers can pick them up and make on-the-go
purchase decisions.
According to Sharan Raj, a lead analyst at Technavio for packaging
research, “It is slightly expensive to produce packaging that is
more convenient, but most customers do not have a problem with the high
costs, provided that the packaging is easy-to-handle. One-person
households make up nearly one-quarter of the households in the US, and
two-person households are over 50% of the households in the US.
Therefore, these households prefer to buy small quantities of produce in
shrink-wrapped or plastic containers.”
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Market trend: active and smart packaging
The main aim of active and smart packaging is to increase the shelf life
of food apart from ensuring microbial safety and maintaining nutritional
quality. Smart packaging utilizes features, which add value and enhance
the mechanical, electronic, and responsive features of the product. This
packaging is segmented into two types, packaging that incorporates
integrated circuits (ICs) and packages without incorporated integrated
circuits (ICs). Packaging with diagnostic indicators also falls within
the smart packaging segment. These types of packaging can monitor
vibration, tilt, shock, acidity, heat, chemicals, bacteria or virus in
case they develop or are contracted.
Market challenge: volatility in raw material prices
The volatility in the prices of raw materials is a major challenge faced
by the vendors in the produce packaging industry. The popular raw
materials used are paper for corrugated fiberboards and oil-based
derivatives. The increasing fluctuation in the demand and supply for
these raw materials during the past few years has led to a significant
variation in their prices. The prices for wood fiber in the pulp
industry have fallen in the US, with the greatest decline in the
northeastern and northwestern parts of the country, where prices have
fallen by around 10%-15%.
Is your business on track for a successful future? Learn
how Technavio can help
Technavio helps businesses anticipate changes in their marketplace,
make proactive adjustments, and develop effective strategies to optimize
their market positions.
Some of the key vendors in the market
-
Amcor
-
Sealed Air
-
Tetra Pak
-
Mondi
Most competitors in the produce
packaging market in North America are concentrating on delivering
bulk solutions to the grower and packer. The vendors focus on creating
packaging solutions that can control the moisture of the produce,
protect it against damage, prevent infections from occurring, and
enhance ease of use. Few products such as NaturePlus of Amcor also focus
on providing compostable or recyclable packaging solutions. Packaging
companies also focus on providing attractive primary, secondary, and
tertiary packaging to appeal to the customers.
Get a sample copy of the produce
packaging market in North America report free of cost
Access Technavio’s continuously growing packaging
research library and find expert analysis on hundreds of markets.
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all
sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing
client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive
research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in
existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions
within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at [email protected].
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171225005031/en/