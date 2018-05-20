Key Findings of the Trade Finance Market | Technavio

Technavio
market research analysts forecast the global
trade finance market to grow at a CAGR of approximately 4%
during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.
Technological advances are one of the major trends being witnessed in
the market. Technological advances positively impact the operations of
the key vendors in the market. Technological advances lead to increased
automation and standardization of trade financing transactions.
Electronic technologies that help vendors and customers to incorporate
liquidity aggregation and algorithm trading are currently accessible to
numerous markets. This has improved the interconnectivity between the
market players and risk-sharing possibilities.
In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the involvement of clearing
house and trade through financial market integration as a key factor
contributing to the growth of the global trade
finance market:
Involvement of clearing house and trade through
financial market integration
The involvement of clearing houses minimizes the degree of risks
(particularly transaction risks that are associated with forex trading)
in the global trade finance market. But, the smooth operations of
clearing houses are impacted by high transaction volumes. Lately,
regulatory bodies have framed measures to ease the operations of
clearing houses. A clearing house serves the role of intermediary
between the buyers and sellers of financial instruments.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio, “The initiation and
maintenance of smooth professional relationships with the buyers and the
sellers contribute to smooth clearing operations. The operations of
clearing houses are affected by trade complications, high transaction
volumes, and transaction frequencies. The integration of global
financial market aids in boosting the liquidity of the global currency
trading market.”
Trade finance - market segmentation
This market research report segments the global trade
finance market by trade finance instrument (traditional trade
finance instruments, supply chain finance, and structured trade finance)
and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). It provides an in-depth
analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including
drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.
EMEA was the leading region for the global trade finance market in 2017,
accounting for a market share of almost 39%. It was followed by the
Americas and APAC. APAC will post the fastest growth during the forecast
period.
