Key Findings on the Global Orthobiologics Market| Technavio

Market research firm Technavio
has announced the release of their newest report on the global
orthobiologics market. This new report will provide expert
market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.
The report will present an updated analysis of the market with regards
to the current competitive landscape and global environment. It will
also provide an up-to-date analysis of the latest trends, drivers, and
challenges.
The upgraded research report on the orthobiologics market is an integral
part of Technavio’s orthopedics
and medical devices portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive
range of market research reports on the rapidly expanding orthopedics
and medical devices sector. Some of the topics include GI stool testing
market, hospital stretchers market, diabetic eye disease devices market,
dental services market, and psoriatic arthritis market.
Global growth opportunities in the market
In Technavio’s previous report on the global
orthobiologics market, the Americas dominated the market with
60% share over APAC and EMEA. North America was the highest contributor
in the Americas. The increasing demand for these products to treat
various orthopedic indications such as spinal injuries and
osteoarthritis was the major driving factor in the region.
In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated,
“One of the primary drivers for the global orthobiologics market is the
formation of strategic partnerships for marketing. Many players in the
market are establishing strategic partnerships to expand their
businesses, extend their product offerings, and increase their market
shares. Such partnerships also help companies to align their
technologies with each other's innovative medical device portfolio.”
Technavio’s new report on the global orthobiologics market will evaluate
the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four
years, introducing new data and observations and providing new
predictions.
Detailed analysis at your fingertips
Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:
-
Market size growth through 2022
-
Top factors driving the market growth
-
Competitive landscape and market share analysis of the key players
-
Market opportunities and factors impeding growth
The report on the global
orthobiologics market for the period 2018-2022 is available to
order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.
