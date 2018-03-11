Key Highlights of the Global Solar Battery Charger Market| Technavio

Market research firm Technavio
has announced the release of their latest report on the global
solar battery charger market. This new report will provide
expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global solar battery charger market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The report will follow up on Technavio’s previous solar battery charger
market research, offering an up-to-date assessment of the market in the
context of new developments, recent trends, along with an analysis of
present-day competitors.
The upgraded research report on the solar battery charger market is an
integral part of Technavio’s power
portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research
reports on the power market, covering different regions and top industry
segments. Some of the topics include advanced energy market, heat
recovery steam generator market, wind turbine components market, and
biomass power generation market.
Solar battery charger: key market insights
Technavio’s previous report on the global
solar battery charger market projected that the Americas showed
the highest potential in 2015 compared to APAC and EMEA. Countries such
as the US, Canada, Brazil, and Chile were the major revenue contributors
in the region. The rising price of electricity was driving growth in the
region.
In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated,
“The market for solar battery charger will have a positive outlook due
to the rapidly increasing use of electronic devices. Globally, the
demand for power has increased due to an expanding population and rapid
industrialization, resulting in a major demand-supply gap. Solar
chargers aid in meeting the needs of a household while reducing the
dependency on conventional sources of electricity.”
Technavio’s new report on the global solar battery charger market will
evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past
four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new
predictions.
Detailed analysis at your fingertips
Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:
-
Market size and growth rate through 2022
-
Top factors driving the market growth
-
Competitive landscape and market share analysis of the key players
-
Factors impeding growth in the market
The report on the global
solar battery charger market for the period 2018-2022 is
available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.
