Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Key Industry Figures to Present at First Ever Investment and Management Conference for Bioelectronic Medicine

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/06/2018 | 02:01pm CET

NEW YORK, March 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neurotech Reports, the publisher of Neurotech Business Report newsletter, announced that several pioneers in the bioelectronic medicine industry will present at the 2018 Bioelectronic Medicine Forum, the first investment and management conference for this new industry. The inaugural event will take place on March 22, 2018 at the Millennium Broadway Times Square in New York, NY.

SetPoint Medical’s bioelectronic medicine therapy uses vagus nerve stimulation to take advantage of the inflammatory reflex.
SetPoint Medical’s bioelectronic medicine therapy uses vagus nerve stimulation to take advantage of the inflammatory reflex.


CVRx’ Barostim NEO device electrically activates the baroreceptors to treat hypertension.
CVRx’ Barostim NEO device electrically activates the baroreceptors to treat hypertension.


Gene Civillico, Ph.D., who heads up the National Institutes of Health’s SPARC program, will be a featured speaker at the 2018 Bioelectronic Medicine Forum.
Gene Civillico, Ph.D., who heads up the National Institutes of Health’s SPARC program, will be a featured speaker at the 2018 Bioelectronic Medicine Forum.


Eric Van Gieson, Ph.D., who heads up DARPA’s ElectRx program progeam, will be a featured speaker at the 2018 Bioelectronic Medicine Forum.
Eric Van Gieson, Ph.D., who heads up DARPA’s ElectRx program progeam, will be a featured speaker at the 2018 Bioelectronic Medicine Forum.


Bioelectronic Medicine Forum logo
Bioelectronic Medicine Forum logo


Featured speakers include Kris Famm, Ph.D., President of Galvani Bioelectronics, and Gene Civillico, Ph.D., the Program Manager for the National Institutes of Health’s SPARC program. Also presenting is Eric Van Gieson, Ph.D., Program Manager at DARPA's Biological Technologies Office, which oversees the ElectRx program. These two U.S. government programs have funded much of the early research into bioelectronic medicine.

Sessions will cover a range of technologies and indications for bioelectronic medicine, including applications in cardiovascular medicine, inflammation, gastrointestinal disorders, and many other clinical specialties. Attendees will hear from some of the leading researchers and entrepreneurs developing clinically and commercially promising products such as implanted vagus nerve stimulation systems to treat hypertension, and surface stimulation devices to treat a range of disorders.

Several early-stage and emerging bioelectronic medicine firms will be presenting at the conference. These include NeuSpera Medical, which is developing a unique mid-field power technology that uses the body as a waveguide to power bioelectronic devices. Also presenting is PathMaker Neurosystems, a manufacturer of noninvasive devices to treat neuromotor disorders, GiMer Medical, a Taiwanese manufacturer of pain stimulation devices, and CVRx, a manufacturer of implanted stimulation devices to treat heart failure and hypertension.

The conference is co-sponsored by the Feinstein Institute for Medical Research. Imran Eba of Action Potential Venture Capital, GSK’s venture arm in bioelectronic medicine, will serve as a moderator. The event takes place in the same venue and one day prior to the Future Leaders Conference, which is produced and organized by BioCentury, a global leader in business intelligence for the biopharma industry. BioCentury is pleased to serve as a marketing partner of the Bioelectronic Medicine Forum.

"Bioelectronic medicine represents one of the fastest growing segments of the life sciences industry. Participants at the 2018 Bioelectronic Medicine Forum will have an opportunity to help shape the future of this exciting field," said James Cavuoto, editor and Publisher of Neurotech Business Report.

For more information, contact James Cavuoto at 415-546-1259 or visit http://www.neurotechreports.com/pages/bioelectronic-medicine-forum.html.

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:
James Cavuoto
Neurotech Reports
+1-415-546-1259
editorial[at]neurotechreports.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/18cf5a4c-08dc-4546-8622-4250ca3368f7

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/56764bdc-7987-48af-a411-8dd292828837

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1c13045f-c65a-41e7-a652-a5091d5c945f

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/caddf461-984c-41ee-afb7-7aea950631cd

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5a8689d8-8400-43f0-b4ea-add8efb87dcd

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:05pTop etiquettes for successful businesses
AQ
02:05pBALL CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:05pCELGENE CORP /DE/ : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:05pMORPHOSYS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
02:05pCanadian Exchanges Stock Scanner, Noranda Income Fund, Canoe EIT Income Fund, Financial 15 Split, and Gluskin Sheff + Associates
AC
02:05pCENIC : Recognizes Internet2 as Outstanding Partner in Research and Education Networking
BU
02:05pGrand River Aseptic Manufacturing Continues to Expand Capabilities with New, State-of-the-Art Colanar Syringe Filler
BU
02:05pCRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP : Toronto Exchanges Stock Review Crescent Point Energy ARC Resources Chinook Energy and Tourmaline Oil
AC
02:04pTHIN FILM ELECTRONICS : Iovate Chooses Thinfilm’s NFC Mobile Marketing Solutions to Deliver Powerful Consumer Experiences via Smartphone
BU
02:04pCORELOGIC : Reports Home Prices Rose More Than 6 Percent Year Over Year for the Sixth Consecutive Month in January
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VONOVIA : VONOVIA SE: Vonovia Achieves Record Growth in 2017 and Expresses Optimistic Outlook for 2018 Fiscal
2JUST EAT : JUST EAT : Britain's Just Eat to spend more as competition hots up
3ASHTEAD GROUP : ASHTEAD : sees full-year results in line with its expectations on North America strength
4RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC : RYANAIR : to use 'pretty much all' of Boeing 737 buying options
5BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG : BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA : reports launch of antibiotic Zevtera (ceftobiprole) in Arge..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.