Key Insights Into the Global Face Masks and Peels Market| Technavio

This market research report segments the global face masks and peels
market by product (face masks and face peels) by end-users (professional
users and individual users), and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and
EMEA).
In this report, Technavio analysts highlight product innovation and
product line extension leading to product premiumization as a key factor
contributing to the growth of the global face
masks and peels market:
Product innovation and product line extension
leading to product premiumization
The global cosmetic products market demands regular innovations as
customers are on the lookout for innovative and effective products that
can serve their requirements. The preference for facial skincare
products that treat multiple skin concerns in a brief time span and the
demand for natural, instant ways to treat and heal facial skin is high.
Therefore, manufacturers focus on introducing innovative products and
they also focus on adding new skincare products to extend their existing
product lines based on customer requirements.
A rise in the spending power of customers and growing demand for premium
skincare products will drive the growth of the global face mask and peel
products market over the years. Skincare brands focus on differentiating
themselves from pharmaceutical companies. Hence, manufacturers of
skincare products invest in innovative ingredients that positively
impact the health and appearance of facial skin.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for cosmetics
and toiletry research, “Manufacturers of facial skincare
products offer innovative, professional facial skin treatments and
products, which are costlier than regular facial skincare products.
Innovative facial skincare products include superior-quality
ingredients, which lead to product premiumization. Product
premiumization serves as a price driver for the global facial masks and
peels market as it boosts the revenue of the vendors.”
Global face masks and peels market -
segmentation analysis
Based on product, the market can be categorized into segments such as
face masks and face peels. In 2017, the face masks segment accounted for
over 85% of the market and is expected to increase further during the
forecast period. The face masks segment is further segmented into clay
masks, gel and cream masks, sheet masks, and setting masks.
In 2017, APAC led the market with a share of around 39%, constituted by
China, Japan, and South Korea. APAC was followed by EMEA and the
Americas. Vendors in the global
face masks and peels market follow different strategies
to increase their customer base. The expansion of the distribution
channel with the adoption of omnichannel strategy is one such step.
