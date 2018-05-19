Key Insights for the Global Commercial Beverage Blender Market Through 2022 | Technavio

Technavio
projects the global
commercial beverage blender market to post a CAGR of close to 8%
during the forecast period, 2018-2022. The expansion in the number
of end-users offering blended beverages is a key driver which is
expected to positively impact market growth during the period 2018-2022.
The growing popularity of blended beverages such as smoothies among
customers is encouraging end-users in the food service segment to invest
in commercial beverage blenders.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180519005076/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global commercial beverage blender market from 2018-2022. (Photo: Business Wire)
In this report, Technavio highlights the growing preference for
commercial beverage blenders with noiseless operation as one of the key
emerging trends to drive the global commercial beverage blender market:
Growing preference for commercial beverage
blenders with noiseless operation
Manufacturers of commercial beverage blenders are trying to offer
equipment with advanced features to offer enhanced consumer experience
in food-service establishments. Standard commercial blenders produce
noise going up to 90dB, which can have a negative impact on consumer
experience and consequently affect sales.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for food
service research, “Vendors in the market are targeting
noise reduction technology as a strategy to improve the consumer
experience. Some of the vendors that offer commercial blenders with
noise reduction technology are Blendtec, Hamilton Beach Brands, and
Vita-Mix Corporation.”
Market segmentation and analysis through 2022
This market research report segments the global
commercial beverage blender market by end-user (juice
bars, clubs, and pubs, restaurants, and others), and key regions (the
Americas, APAC, and EMEA).
In 2017, the global commercial beverage blender market was led by the
Americas which accounted for over 43% share followed by EMEA and APAC
respectively. Although APAC held the smallest share of the market in
2017, it is expected to witness an increase in its market share over the
forecast period, while the other two regions will see a commensurate
decline in their market share.
