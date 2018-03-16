Key Insights into the Global Barley Market | Technavio

Technavio
market research analysts forecast the global
barley market to grow at a CAGR of 5% during the
period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180316005886/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global barley market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
This market research report segments the global barley market by
application (food and beverage and other barley applications) and key
regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time
only: View
market snapshot before purchasing
Save more with Technavio. Buy 2 reports and get the
third for FREE: View
all Technavio’s current offers
In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the launch of packaged food
and beverages that contain barley as a key factor contributing to the
growth of the global barley market:
Launch of packaged food and beverages that
contain barley
New product development, improved taste, and versatility, as well as
high levels of marketing support, will increase the demand for
barley-based food and beverage offerings in the market. The food and
beverage market has witnessed a rise in the number of new product
launches in the past few years, and many of these product offerings use
barley as an ingredient.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for food
research, “The forecast period is expected to witness an increase in
the number of manufacturers launching product offerings that contain
barley. Manufacturers include barley as an ingredient to entice
consumers who are looking for packaged food and beverages with
nutritional benefits.”
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Global barley market - segmentation analysis
Of the two major applications, the food and beverage application
dominated the global barley market with a market share of over 64% in
2017, especially for alcoholic beverages and animal feed. However, it is
expected that the overall usage for this cereal grain in other
applications like personal care products, pharmaceuticals, and others
would increase during the forecast period.
In 2017, the global
barley market was dominated by EMEA with a revenue share of
close to 46%, followed by the Americas and APAC. EMEA's growth rate can
be attributed to the high consumption of alcoholic beverages and other
packaged foods that use barley malt and other barley varieties as
ingredients.
|
|
Technavio’s best deals of the month!
|
Mark the beginning of spring with Technavio. Get 30%
discount on all energy
reports. Offer valid from 12th March for
a limited period.
|
OR
|
Get 20% off on all media
and entertainment services reports. Offer valid
only till the 31st of March.
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at [email protected].
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180316005886/en/