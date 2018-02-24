Kiddar Capital : Acquires Herndon Metro Landing Site

Private equity firm Kiddar Capital, founded by Washington, D.C. investor
Todd Hitt, announced today that it has acquired 575 Herndon Parkway, the
landing site for the platform of the WMATA Herndon Silver Line station.
The 4.8-acre property is improved by a 135,102 square foot office
building primarily occupied by Booz Allen Hamilton. The acquisition by
Kiddar’s Real Estate Group was financed by Eagle Bank and brokered by
Colliers International.
“This site is at the center of a vibrant community with local leaders
committed to bringing new jobs and investment to their jurisdiction.
Herndon’s leadership and larger community understand that good
infrastructure drives development and economic growth,” said Kiddar
Capital founder and CEO Todd Hitt. “We look to invest on new
infrastructure whenever possible, and are thrilled about this
opportunity to steward the ownership of a metro-centric site in the town
of Herndon.”
Incorporated in 1879, Herndon includes a downtown Historic District
listed on the National Register of Historic Places with shops,
restaurants, and plans for a new arts center. Hitt noted that Kiddar
Capital is looking forward to contributing to the local economy and
community through ownership of the metro site. “We invest with an eye
toward doing good things with our capital in the communities where we
own and develop real estate and other asset classes,” he said.
The metro landing site at 575 Herndon Parkway is a cornerstone of the
planned Transit-Oriented Core, a 38-acre urban-style district which
takes advantage of the new Silver Line infrastructure with mixed-use
locations, open spaces, and a retail and entertainment core along a wide
pedestrian promenade bordering the property at 575 Herndon.
The WMATA Herndon Silver Line station is scheduled to be finished in the
first quarter of 2020. Kiddar Capital intends to hold the property for a
term of no less than three and no more than ten years before
redeveloping the site. The firm also plans to integrate built world
technology – a category which includes smart city tech – in the
redevelopment, much of it from the companies in the Kiddar Capital
Venture Portfolio.
About Kiddar Capital
Kiddar Capital is a global alternative asset management firm based in
the Washington, D.C. area with offices in London and Houston. Launched
in 2007 by American businessman Todd Hitt, the firm manages $1.25
billion across established and emerging asset classes including real
estate, construction, venture, energy, finance, and hospitality. For
more information, visit: kiddar.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180224005013/en/