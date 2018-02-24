Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kiddar Capital : Acquires Herndon Metro Landing Site

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/24/2018 | 07:36pm CET

With purchase of 575 Herndon Parkway, firm gains 4.8 acres on the landing site of the new Silver Line station

Private equity firm Kiddar Capital, founded by Washington, D.C. investor Todd Hitt, announced today that it has acquired 575 Herndon Parkway, the landing site for the platform of the WMATA Herndon Silver Line station. The 4.8-acre property is improved by a 135,102 square foot office building primarily occupied by Booz Allen Hamilton. The acquisition by Kiddar’s Real Estate Group was financed by Eagle Bank and brokered by Colliers International.

“This site is at the center of a vibrant community with local leaders committed to bringing new jobs and investment to their jurisdiction. Herndon’s leadership and larger community understand that good infrastructure drives development and economic growth,” said Kiddar Capital founder and CEO Todd Hitt. “We look to invest on new infrastructure whenever possible, and are thrilled about this opportunity to steward the ownership of a metro-centric site in the town of Herndon.”

Incorporated in 1879, Herndon includes a downtown Historic District listed on the National Register of Historic Places with shops, restaurants, and plans for a new arts center. Hitt noted that Kiddar Capital is looking forward to contributing to the local economy and community through ownership of the metro site. “We invest with an eye toward doing good things with our capital in the communities where we own and develop real estate and other asset classes,” he said.

The metro landing site at 575 Herndon Parkway is a cornerstone of the planned Transit-Oriented Core, a 38-acre urban-style district which takes advantage of the new Silver Line infrastructure with mixed-use locations, open spaces, and a retail and entertainment core along a wide pedestrian promenade bordering the property at 575 Herndon.

The WMATA Herndon Silver Line station is scheduled to be finished in the first quarter of 2020. Kiddar Capital intends to hold the property for a term of no less than three and no more than ten years before redeveloping the site. The firm also plans to integrate built world technology – a category which includes smart city tech – in the redevelopment, much of it from the companies in the Kiddar Capital Venture Portfolio.

About Kiddar Capital

Kiddar Capital is a global alternative asset management firm based in the Washington, D.C. area with offices in London and Houston. Launched in 2007 by American businessman Todd Hitt, the firm manages $1.25 billion across established and emerging asset classes including real estate, construction, venture, energy, finance, and hospitality. For more information, visit: kiddar.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:36aChina's Geely makes $9 billion Daimler bet against tech 'invaders'
RE
01:36aAEROHIVE NETWORKS INC : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Aerohive Networks, Inc. It Has Filed a Class Action Complaint and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 20, 2018 - HIVE
AC
01:28aUNITED BANK FOR AFRICA : Ikeja Electric, UBA, E-Top Empower Lagos Communities
AQ
01:28aWAPIC INSURANCE : Sponsors Lagos Int’l Polo Tournament
AQ
01:28aCONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE : Unveils New Website
AQ
01:22aUN Security Council adopts resolution demanding cease-fire in Syria
AQ
01:19aFEDEX : Potts, Osborne file for House
AQ
01:16aAL BARAKA BANKING BSC : ABG announces promotions of staff
AQ
01:01aWYNN The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of a Class Action Involving Wynn Resorts, Limited and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 23, 2018
BU
12:52aTESARO INC : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Tesaro, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 19, 2018 - TSRO
AC
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SOUTHWEST AIRLINES : SOUTHWEST AIRLINES : Emotional support dog bites girl on Southwest Airlines flight
2DAIMLER : EIB investigates loans to Daimler in light of diesel questions - Welt
3AT&T : AT&T : Proliferation of fiberglass 'Q-tips' rankles residents in Jefferson Parish
4BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG (PREFERE : BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors launc..
5GULF WAREHOUSING CO QPSC : GULF WAREHOUSING QPSC : Registration opens for seasonal honey market

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.