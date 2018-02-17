Kids Can Soon Build, Test and Race Against Gravity as Ravensburger Brings Global STEM Toy Sensation, GraviTrax®, to North America

NEWTON, N.H., Feb. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Toy Fair Booth #2107 - Ravensburger AG, German toy company loved the world over for its high-quality puzzles, toys and games, announces it will bring its GraviTrax® construction set and modern day re-make of the classic marble run to North America. Brought to market with the help of the newly formed Innovation Lab at Ravensburger, GraviTrax offers an extensive track system and fun accessories that provide endless possibilities and challenges for any STEM or building enthusiast. On the heels of a complete sell-out in Germany in 2017, GraviTrax will be sold in the US starting April 16.

GraviTrax is everything a STEM building set should be and the possibilities for track designs are as vast as one's imagination. The GraviTrax Starter Set comes with over 100 pieces and 18 unique action parts. Construction, engineering and STEM fans can build their own custom tracks or follow GraviTrax design guides for inspiration. Adjust and control the speed with customizable track heights, and then release three marbles simultaneously letting gravity, magnetism and kinetics drive their fate as they race through the tracks and test your design.

To extend the fun, a free app will be available for Android and iOS devices. The GraviTrax app lets users create builds and watch them come to life start to finish in digital form or create and test track ideas online before they build tracks and race them in real life. Plus, players can even create their own custom digital construction plans within the app, so they have step-by-step instructions for recreating their vision. Once you've built a version of your track in the app, you can watch how it works on your device – or even add a Virtual Reality headset to see it come to life!

"GraviTrax takes the classic marble run and makes it a modern experience that brings STEM concepts to life in a really active way," said Clemens Maier, CEO of Ravensburger AG. "Whether you are all about the hands-on-action or want to tinker and endlessly refine designs, GraviTrax offers something that fits the needs of curious minds of all ages. After such great success in Europe, we are very excited to bring this timeless Ravensburger quality building set to one of the biggest STEM toy markets in the world."

Designed for ages 8 and above, GraviTrax is $59.99 (MSRP). Additional accessories and expansion packs, including the 'cannon,' 'hammer,' and 'loop,' take the race to the next level and amp up the speed. Accessory and expansion packs are sold separately and range in pricing from $9.99-$24.99 (MSRP).

About Ravensburger AG

Founded in Ravensburg, Germany in 1883, Ravensburger AG is a leading producer of toys loved the world over for its commitment to detail and quality. In the U.S., the company is known for its extensive line of puzzles for children and adults, award winning board games, such as bestseller Labyrinth, and its engaging science and arts and crafts kits. To learn more visit ravensburger.com

About Ravensburger North America

Ravensburger North America (RNA), a division of Ravensburger AG, is a portfolio of award-winning brands with a shared vision to promote playful development at every stage and every age. The RNA family of brands, including Ravensburger, BRIO, Wonder Forge and ThinkFun, offers an expansive line of thoughtfully designed puzzles, games, toys and activities that focus on quality, craftsmanship and encourage individual thoughtful time or shared moments of fun for the entire family.

