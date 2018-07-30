Kin Mining NL : Director and Company Secretary Appointment

ASX Code: KIN

30 July 2018

Management

Board Appointments

Andrew Munckton Managing Director

Stephen Jones

Chief Financial Officer & Company Secretary

CEO Andrew Munckton appointed Managing Director CFO Stephen Jones appointed Company Secretary

Glenn Grayson Exploration Manager

Kin Mining NL (ASX: KIN) advises that it has appointed current Chief Executive Officer Mr Andrew Munckton as Managing Director, effective 1 August 2018.

Board of Directors

Jeremy Kirkwood Chairman

Kin Chairman, Mr Jeremy Kirkwood, said Mr Munckton would make a strong contribution to the Board of Directors following an outstanding job of leading Kin since his appointment as CEO in April.

Trevor Dixon Executive Director Business Development & Land Tenure

"Andrew's leadership has been excellent as Kin has worked through the issues associated with the Leonora Gold Project and in recalibrating Kin's strategic direction. We look forward to his increased input, particularly as an experienced mining geologist, as a member of the Board of Directors," Mr Kirkwood said.

Joe Graziano Non-Executive DirectorBrian Dawes Non-Executive Director

The Company has also accepted the resignation of Mr Joe Graziano as Company Secretary, a position he has held since the Company's incorporation. Mr Graziano will continue to serve on Kin's Board as a Non-Executive Director. Kin wishes to thank Joe for his years of dedicated service as Company Secretary.

Chief Financial Officer Mr Stephen Jones will assume the role of Company Secretary, effective 1 August 2018.

