Kin Mining NL : Secures 2.5MW Ball Mill for Leonora Gold Project

18 January 2018

Kin Secures 2.5MW Ball Mill and

Critical CIL Components

Kin has completed a payment of $1.27M for the acquisition of a used 2.5MW ball mill plus new intertank screens and agitators for the CIL tanks.

Kin Mining (ASX: KIN) is pleased to advise that it has exercised its option (refer ASX

Announcement 1 August 2017 "Kin Lifts Milling Capacity After Securing 2.5MW Ball Mill")

to acquire the 2.5MW ANI-Ruwolt ball mill, CIL agitators and screens through the payment of $1.27M to Macca-Interquip. The purchase completes the acquisition of necessary key equipment required for the development of Kin's flagship Leonora Gold Project (LGP) in Western Australia, which is now under development.

In addition to the essential drive train components, the ball mill comes with spare motor, gearbox and pinion along with engineering details which will serve to reduce installation costs. The ANI mill was last used at the Mt McClure gold operation in WA and is in good condition. The six intertank screens and agitators are unused and in new condition.

The installation of the 2.5MW ball mill (which forms part of the upgrade of the Lawlers Plant) at the LGP will provide single-stage primary grinding of the Cardinia ores at an annualised throughput rate of 1.5Mtpa.

Kin's Managing Director, Don Harper said, "Kin has been very fortunate to secure this long lead equipment at a very competitive price. Our construction team can now commence refurbishment work to ensure it can be installed according to the LGP development schedule".

About Kin Mining NL

Kin Mining (ASX: KIN) is an emerging gold development company with a significant tenement portfolio in the highly prospective North-Eastern Goldfields region of Western Australia. The Company has completed its Definitive Feasibility Study on the Leonora Gold Project forecasting an average production rate of 55,000oz1 pa. The Company has also upgraded its resources to 1.02Moz2 and released its Maiden Ore Reserve of 373,000oz1. Kin is seeking to increase shareholder value through continued aggressive exploration on its tenements and achieving gold production in the second half of 2018.

Kin Mining NL were the winning recipient of the Diggers and Dealers Best Emerging Company Award 2017.

1The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the ASX announcement of 2 October 2017 "Feasibility confirms a high margin gold mine for Kin at its Leonora Gold Project", and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in that announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.

2The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the ASX Announcement of 30 August 2017 "Kin Defines +1 Million ounces of Gold at the Leonora Gold Project", and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in that announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.