Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kin Mining NL : Secures 2.5MW Ball Mill for Leonora Gold Project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/18/2018 | 07:14am CET

ASX Code: KIN

18 January 2018

Board of Directors

Trevor Dixon

Chairman

Don Harper

Managing Director

David Sproule

Technical Director

Joe Graziano

Non‐Executive Director & Company Secretary

Kin Secures 2.5MW Ball Mill and

Critical CIL Components

Kin has completed a payment of $1.27M for the acquisition of a used 2.5MW ball mill plus new intertank screens and agitators for the CIL tanks.

Kin Mining (ASX: KIN) is pleased to advise that it has exercised its option (refer ASX

Announcement 1 August 2017 "Kin Lifts Milling Capacity After Securing 2.5MW Ball Mill")

to acquire the 2.5MW ANI-Ruwolt ball mill, CIL agitators and screens through the payment of $1.27M to Macca-Interquip. The purchase completes the acquisition of necessary key equipment required for the development of Kin's flagship Leonora Gold Project (LGP) in Western Australia, which is now under development.

Contact Details

Post

PO Box 565

Mount Hawthorn Western Australia 6915

Office

342 Scarborough Beach Road Osborne Park Western Australia 6017

Phone 08 9242 2227

Fax 08 9242 1277

Email [email protected]

Website www.kinmining.com.au

In addition to the essential drive train components, the ball mill comes with spare motor, gearbox and pinion along with engineering details which will serve to reduce installation costs. The ANI mill was last used at the Mt McClure gold operation in WA and is in good condition. The six intertank screens and agitators are unused and in new condition.

The installation of the 2.5MW ball mill (which forms part of the upgrade of the Lawlers Plant) at the LGP will provide single-stage primary grinding of the Cardinia ores at an annualised throughput rate of 1.5Mtpa.

Kin's Managing Director, Don Harper said, "Kin has been very fortunate to secure this long lead equipment at a very competitive price. Our construction team can now commence refurbishment work to ensure it can be installed according to the LGP development schedule".

-ENDS-

Investor enquiries:

Media enquiries:

Don Harper

Kirsty Danby

Managing Director, Kin Mining NL

Platform Communications

+61 (0)8 9242 2227

+61 413 401 323

Shares on Issue: 221,347,198

Unlisted Options: 40,955,667

ASX: KIN

About Kin Mining NL

Kin Mining (ASX: KIN) is an emerging gold development company with a significant tenement portfolio in the highly prospective North-Eastern Goldfields region of Western Australia. The Company has completed its Definitive Feasibility Study on the Leonora Gold Project forecasting an average production rate of 55,000oz1 pa. The Company has also upgraded its resources to 1.02Moz2 and released its Maiden Ore Reserve of 373,000oz1. Kin is seeking to increase shareholder value through continued aggressive exploration on its tenements and achieving gold production in the second half of 2018.

Kin Mining NL were the winning recipient of the Diggers and Dealers Best Emerging Company Award 2017.

1The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the ASX announcement of 2 October 2017 "Feasibility confirms a high margin gold mine for Kin at its Leonora Gold Project", and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in that announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.

2The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the ASX Announcement of 30 August 2017 "Kin Defines +1 Million ounces of Gold at the Leonora Gold Project", and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in that announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.

Kin Mining NL published this content on 18 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2018 06:14:10 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:26a STATOIL : Supreme Court Asks Statoil to Maintain Status quo
07:24a ASHOKA BUILDCON : receives completion certificate for its Mudhol Nipani Road Project
07:24a BEST OF BEST : Contest Begins
07:24a HATSUN AGRO PRODUCT : standalone net profit declines 52.67% in the December 2017 quarter
07:24a PITTI LAMINATIONS : starts commercial production at new facility in Aurangabad
07:24a OM METALS INFRAPROJECTS : JV secures contract for USD 32 million
07:24a DCB BANK LTD'S Q3FY18 STANDALONE NET PROFIT RISES 11.13% YOY TO RS57.01CR : Misses Estimates
07:24a DILIP BUILDCON : has been awarded project worth Rs730.08cr by NHAI
07:24a L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES : wins $50 million avionics contract
07:24a PODDAR PIGMENTS : standalone net profit declines 3.01% in the December 2017 quarter
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : Apple plans new U.S. campus, to pay $38 billion in foreign cash taxes
2Bank of America takes tax hit, vows longer-term boost
3GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION : GENERAL MOTORS : Peugeot CEO outlines ambitious plan to re-enter U.S., go electri..
4Oil rises ahead of U.S. weekly inventory figures
5Bank of America takes tax hit, vows longer-term boost

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.