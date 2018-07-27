King Flair International : Resignation of Executive Director

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

King's Flair International (Holdings) Limited ߅ۊ਷ყ€છٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6822)

RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The Board wishes to announce that Mr. Wong Ying Wai, Dennis has resigned as executive director of the Company with effect from 1 August 2018.

The board of directors (the "Board") of King's Flair International (Holdings) Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce that Mr. Wong Ying Wai, Dennis ("Mr. Wong") has resigned as executive director of the Company with effect from 1 August 2018 in order to devote more time to his personal pursuits. Mr. Wong has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there are no other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company in relation to his resignation.

The Board would like to thank Mr. Wong for his invaluable contribution to the Company for the past years.

By order of the Board

King's Flair International (Holdings) Limited

Wong Siu Wah

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 27 July 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprised three executive directors, namely, Mr. Wong Siu Wah (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer), Ms. Wong Fook Chi and Mr. Wong Ying Wai, Dennis; and three independent non-executive directors, namely, Dr. Lau Kin Tak, Mr. Anthony Graeme Michaels and Ms. Leung Wai Ling, Wylie.