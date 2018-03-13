Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

King & Spalding Adds Healthcare Partner Torrey McClary in Los Angeles

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2018 | 09:00pm CET

LOS ANGELES, March 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King & Spalding announced today that healthcare transactional lawyer Torrey McClary has joined the firm as a partner in its Los Angeles office.

McClary, a former partner at Hogan Lovells, specializes in representing health systems, academic medical centers, biotech companies and technology firms in a range of corporate and transactional matters. She has advised clients on prominent and highly complex health system transactions in recent years, using a variety of transactions models, including joint operating agreements, asset purchases, long-term leases and membership substitutions. McClary joins King & Spalding’s Healthcare team.

“Torrey’s excellent depth of experience on acquisitions, spin-offs and joint ventures, particularly in the healthcare arena, will make her a huge asset to our clients,” said Wick Sollers, head of the firm’s Government Matters practice group. “She’ll also be instrumental in broadening the firm’s healthcare-related offerings on the West Coast.”

McClary has 20 years of experience as a mergers and acquisitions attorney, and has been based in Los Angeles since 2014.

“Torrey has a stellar reputation and great energy,” said Jim Boswell, leader of King & Spalding’s Healthcare team. “She’s a builder and we’re thrilled she’ll be joining us.”

McClary is frequently quoted in national publications on trends in healthcare and is a sought-after speaker on trends and developments in the sector. She was named to the National Diversity Council’s 2016 list of Top Women Lawyers. McClary received her undergraduate degree from the University of California, Berkeley and her J.D. from New York University School of Law.

“I am really pleased to be joining King & Spalding,” McClary said. “I am excited about the firm’s top-tier reputation, the scope and breadth of its healthcare capabilities and regulatory expertise, and its commitment to growth. The firm is well-positioned to support complex and innovative transactions, and I look forward to moving my practice to such a strong platform.”

McClary joins fellow healthcare partner Travis Jackson, who joined the firm’s Los Angeles office in 2017. The office also added Special Matters partner Brian Michael and Business Litigation partners Joe Akrotirianakis and Aaron Craig in 2017.

About King & Spalding
Celebrating more than 130 years of service, King & Spalding is an international law firm that represents a broad array of clients, including half of the Fortune Global 100, with over 1,000 lawyers in 20 offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. The firm has handled matters in over 160 countries on six continents and is consistently recognized for the results it obtains, uncompromising commitment to quality, and dedication to understanding the business and culture of its clients. More information is available at www.kslaw.com.

Media Contact:
Jessie Seyfer
(415) 318-1223
[email protected]

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:19pCAMPBELL SOUP : Exploring Preble’s connection to spaghetti sauce
AQ
09:19pSTANDARD DIVERSIFIED OPPORTUNITIES INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
09:19pACCENTURE PLC : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09:19pGATES INDUSTRIAL CORP PLC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:19pMONTERO MINING AND EXPLORATION LTD. : Announces Extension of Non-Brokered Private Placement
AQ
09:19pEQUITY NOTICE : Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. – OBLN
GL
09:19pSSD Supplier Market Status Q4/17 by Interface and Supplier - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
09:19pMARCH BRACKET PREDICTIONS : Sleep Number Picks No. 12 Seed from Davidson, N.C.
BU
09:18pR F INDUSTRIES LTD : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:18pOPTICAL CABLE CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ILIAD : ILIAD : 2017 Results
2BROADCOM LIMITED : President Trump halts Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm
3BYD COMPANY LIMITED : Tesla's electric motor shift to spur demand for rare earth neodymium
4APPLE : Apple Buys Magazine SubscriberService -- WSJ
5UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION : Dow Falls, Pulled Down by Boeing, Caterpillar -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.