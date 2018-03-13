King & Spalding Adds Healthcare Partner Torrey McClary in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, March 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King & Spalding announced today that healthcare transactional lawyer Torrey McClary has joined the firm as a partner in its Los Angeles office.



McClary, a former partner at Hogan Lovells, specializes in representing health systems, academic medical centers, biotech companies and technology firms in a range of corporate and transactional matters. She has advised clients on prominent and highly complex health system transactions in recent years, using a variety of transactions models, including joint operating agreements, asset purchases, long-term leases and membership substitutions. McClary joins King & Spalding’s Healthcare team.

“Torrey’s excellent depth of experience on acquisitions, spin-offs and joint ventures, particularly in the healthcare arena, will make her a huge asset to our clients,” said Wick Sollers, head of the firm’s Government Matters practice group. “She’ll also be instrumental in broadening the firm’s healthcare-related offerings on the West Coast.”

McClary has 20 years of experience as a mergers and acquisitions attorney, and has been based in Los Angeles since 2014.

“Torrey has a stellar reputation and great energy,” said Jim Boswell, leader of King & Spalding’s Healthcare team. “She’s a builder and we’re thrilled she’ll be joining us.”

McClary is frequently quoted in national publications on trends in healthcare and is a sought-after speaker on trends and developments in the sector. She was named to the National Diversity Council’s 2016 list of Top Women Lawyers. McClary received her undergraduate degree from the University of California, Berkeley and her J.D. from New York University School of Law.

“I am really pleased to be joining King & Spalding,” McClary said. “I am excited about the firm’s top-tier reputation, the scope and breadth of its healthcare capabilities and regulatory expertise, and its commitment to growth. The firm is well-positioned to support complex and innovative transactions, and I look forward to moving my practice to such a strong platform.”

McClary joins fellow healthcare partner Travis Jackson, who joined the firm’s Los Angeles office in 2017. The office also added Special Matters partner Brian Michael and Business Litigation partners Joe Akrotirianakis and Aaron Craig in 2017.

About King & Spalding

Celebrating more than 130 years of service, King & Spalding is an international law firm that represents a broad array of clients, including half of the Fortune Global 100, with over 1,000 lawyers in 20 offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. The firm has handled matters in over 160 countries on six continents and is consistently recognized for the results it obtains, uncompromising commitment to quality, and dedication to understanding the business and culture of its clients. More information is available at www.kslaw.com.

Media Contact:

Jessie Seyfer

(415) 318-1223

[email protected]



