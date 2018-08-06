Log in
King & Spalding Adds Patrick Montgomery to Special Matters Team in D.C.

08/06/2018

WASHINGTON, Aug. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King & Spalding announced today that Patrick Montgomery has joined the firm as a partner on its Special Matters team, which is part of the Government Matters practice group, in the Washington, D.C., office.

Patrick Montgomery
“Patrick has expertise guiding some of the world’s most prominent financial institutions and other companies with their most sensitive matters, and his clients hold him in very high regard,” said Wick Sollers, who heads the firm’s Government Matters practice group. “He’ll be a huge asset to our team and our clients.”

Montgomery began his legal career at King & Spalding as an associate in Atlanta from 2008-2010, and joins from Kirkland & Ellis. His practice focuses on white collar criminal matters and other government enforcement proceedings as well as complex litigation matters. He has represented clients in a wide range of securities fraud class actions, SEC enforcement actions, shareholder derivative actions, internal corporate investigations, auction rate securities litigation, multidistrict litigation, consumer class actions, securities and business tort litigation involving public accounting firms, and other business tort litigation.

“I’m excited to be joining King & Spalding’s dynamic and growing Special Matters team,” Montgomery said. “The firm has an excellent reputation in this area of need for clients, and I look forward to helping to expand the breadth and depth of its Special Matters practice.”

Montgomery got his undergraduate degree from the College of the Holy Cross and earned his J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center. He served as a clerk for the Hon. Jane R. Roth of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit.

King & Spalding has added four other partners to its Special Matters & Government Investigations team this year, including former Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois Patrick Otlewski; former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia John Horn; leading London white collar lawyer Aaron Stephens; and former Acting Attorney General and Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates.

About King & Spalding
Celebrating more than 130 years of service, King & Spalding is an international law firm that represents a broad array of clients, including half of the Fortune Global 100, with 1,000 lawyers in 20 offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. The firm has handled matters in over 160 countries on six continents and is consistently recognized for the results it obtains, uncompromising commitment to quality, and dedication to understanding the business and culture of its clients. More information is available at www.kslaw.com.

Media Contact:
Jessie Seyfer
[email protected]
(415) 318-1223

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/265c5609-351d-48ea-a34b-4c77448e4190.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
