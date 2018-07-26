King & Spalding Adds Vanessa Yen as IP Partner in New York

NEW YORK, July 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King & Spalding announced today that intellectual property (IP) lawyer Vanessa Yen has joined the firm as a partner in its Trial and Global Disputes practice in the New York office. Yen is the third IP partner to join King & Spalding in New York this month, following Gerald Flattmann and Evan Diamond (more here).

Her practice focuses on complex patent litigations, post-grant proceedings, and counseling of national and international clients across numerous sectors, including biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, biologics, and medical devices.

“Hiring Vanessa on the heels of Gerald and Evan represents yet another key strategic recruit for our IP practice in New York and nationally,” said Andy Bayman, head of King & Spalding’s Trial & Global Disputes practice group. "Vanessa is a trial lawyer along with Gerald and Evan and adds to our deep trial bench in the Life Sciences Practice."

Yen’s significant recent representations include IP matters concerning pharmaceutical products for the treatment of rosacea, ADHD, COPD, HIV/AIDS, epilepsy, glaucoma, schizophrenia, and benign prostatic hyperplasia.

She is also an active participant with the National Asian Pacific American Bar Association, the Asian American Bar Association of New York, the New York Intellectual Property Law Association, the Federal Circuit Bar Association, the New Jersey IP Lawyers Association, and the PTAB Bar Association. She received her B.S. from M.I.T. and her J.D. from Cornell Law School.

Yen, Flattmann and Diamond were most recently at Paul Hastings.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to continue to work closely with Gerald and Evan, whom I have both known for almost a decade,” Yen said. “Together, we will vigorously defend companies that are facing litigation regarding their branded products.”

Seven partners and five counsel have joined King & Spalding’s New York office this summer. Corporate, Finance and Investments partner Timothy Fesenmyer joined the firm last week and real estate finance partners Erik Andersen, Elizabeth Gable and Jared Zaben began at the firm last month.

