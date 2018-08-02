King & Spalding’s New York Office Adds Seven Private Equity Lawyers

NEW YORK, Aug. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King & Spalding today announced that Jonathan Melmed, Enrico Granata and Ted Markson have joined the firm as partners in the New York office. Melmed has a focus on the power, electricity, energy and core infrastructure sectors, with the balance of his practice involving transactions in a multitude of other sectors, including technology, real estate buyout, healthcare/life sciences and general industrials. Melmed will serve as co-chair, Global Private Equity and head of U.S. Power & Infrastructure.



“Jonathan is one of the leading private equity lawyers in the energy and infrastructure space with a demonstrated brand and track record,” said Robert D. Hays, Jr., chairman of King & Spalding. “The firm has spent more than three decades building a premier global energy practice. We are excited to have Jonathan and his team join with us as we continue to expand together.”

“We are excited to welcome Jonathan, Enrico and Ted to the firm and our New York office,” added Todd Holleman, head of the firm’s Corporate, Finance & Investments practice group. “We are focused on continuing to expand our transactional practice in New York and other key markets and Jonathan’s team joining is another significant win in our strategy. The office has added 11 partners and 11 counsel this year and we anticipate more growth.”

“King & Spalding’s depth, breadth, brand and talent in the energy sector present a tremendous opportunity for our team and our clients to build on an integrated energy platform supporting transactions around the globe,” said Melmed.

Melmed and Granata join from Morrison & Foerster in New York. Melmed served as co-chair of the Global Private Equity & Buyouts practice and the Global Energy & Infrastructure practice in addition to serving as the head of his previous firm’s Canada practice. Markson joins King & Spalding from Golenbock Eiseman Assor Bell & Peskoe, where he was a tax partner. Markson and Melmed were both previously partners at Chadbourne & Parke, where Markson advised on tax equity transactions in addition to tax law more generally.

Also joining King & Spalding’s New York office as counsel are Adam Hankiss, Ashley Arons, and Natascha Kiernan, and as an associate, Egbert de Groot. Counsel Zori Ferkin joins the firm’s Washington, D.C., office. Hankiss, Arons, de Groot and Ferkin are joining from Morrison & Foerster. Kiernan was most recently a counsel at Skadden Arps in London.

Jonathan Melmed

Melmed represents private equity funds, pension plans, sovereign wealth funds and hybrid hedge/PE funds in M&A transactions and private equity investment activities. The majority of his practice focuses on power/electricity (including renewables and natural gas), energy and core infrastructure buyouts. His core infrastructure buyouts and private equity investment work includes the representation of private equity funds and Canadian pension plans that acquire or invest in toll roads, ports, airports and other core infrastructure assets.

Melmed’s work extends into numerous non-energy/infrastructure sectors, including technology, real estate buyout, healthcare/life sciences and general industrials. His practice also includes securities, bank finance and project finance matters for private equity funds and banks. Melmed has been recognized by Chambers USA, Chambers Global, and Legal 500. He earned his B.A. from McGill University and an LL.B. and B.C.L., from the Faculty of Law at McGill University.

Enrico Granata

Granata’s practice focuses on representing private and public corporate clients, private equity funds, and hedge funds in negotiated and contested mergers, acquisitions, tender and exchange offers, proxy fights, takeover defense counseling, joint ventures and restructuring and other corporate transactions. In addition, he routinely counsels public and private companies and their management, officers and directors on fiduciary duties and responsibilities, board/management issues, including conflicts of interest, related-party transactions and executive compensation, and on a variety of other corporate governance matters. Granata has extensive M&A and PE experience in a variety of sectors, including energy, technology, life sciences, financial services, media, telecommunications, consumer products, defense, and real estate/REIT. Granata received his B.A. from Columbia University and his J.D. from Columbia Law School.

Ted Markson

Markson advises multinational corporations, private partnerships, and financial institutions on the tax aspects of U.S. and cross-border transactions, including acquisitions, dispositions, public and private financing transactions and the formation of private investment funds. He represents investors and developers in complex transactions designed to utilize and monetize tax credits available to investors in renewable energy projects, and also regularly advises on acquisitions, joint ventures, and conventional financing transactions in the energy and technology sectors, among others. In addition to private practice, Markson has served as a director in the tax advisory group of Credit Suisse and as the general counsel and chief financial officer to a healthcare technology start-up company. Markson received an A.B. from Princeton University and his J.D. from Columbia Law School, where he was a Harlan Fiske Stone Scholar and editor of the Columbia Law Review.

About King & Spalding

Celebrating more than 130 years of service, King & Spalding is an international law firm that represents a broad array of clients, including half of the Fortune Global 100, with 1,000 lawyers in 20 offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. The firm has handled matters in over 160 countries on six continents and is consistently recognized for the results it obtains, uncompromising commitment to quality, and dedication to understanding the business and culture of its clients. More information is available at www.kslaw.com.

Media Contact:

Luis Mocete

212-827-4008

[email protected]