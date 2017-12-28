Kingfish : KFL NAV as at 27/12/17 - $1.4627

Kingfish Limited

KFL NAV as at 27/12/17 - $1.4627

Date 27/12/2017 20/12/2017 KFL NAV $1.4627 $1.4590 Share price close $1.32 $1.30 Discount 10% 11%

The above net asset value (NAV) is unaudited and net of fees and tax.

The NAV per share is calculated after deducting treasury stock of 115,000 shares (acquired under the Kingfish buyback programme). A performance fee payable to the Manager is currently being accrued in the NAV.

The five largest portfolio holdings at 27 December 2017 are approximately as follows:

Mainfreight 13%

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare 11%

Freightways 9%

Infratil 8%

Ryman Healthcare 7%

BACKGROUND

Kingfish is a listed investment company that invests in growing New Zealand companies. The Kingfish portfolio is managed by Fisher Funds, a specialist investment manager with a track record of successfully investing in growth company shares. The aim of Kingfish is to offer investors competitive returns through capital growth and dividends, and access to a diversified portfolio of investments through a single tax-efficient investment vehicle. Kingfish listed on NZX Main Board on 31 March 2004 and may invest in companies that are listed on a New Zealand stock exchange or unlisted companies.

