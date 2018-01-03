Log in
Kingfish : KFL NAV as at 31/12/17 - $1.4651

01/03/2018 | 05:24am CET

Kingfish Limited

Phone +64 9 489 7094

Fax +64 9 489 7139

Private Bag 93502 Takapuna, Auckland

KFL NAV as at 31/12/17 - $1.4651

Date

31/12/2017

27/12/2017

KFL NAV

$1.4651

$1.4627

Share price close

$1.34

$1.32

Discount

9%

10%

The above net asset value (NAV) is unaudited and net of fees and tax.

The NAV per share is calculated after deducting treasury stock of 115,000 shares (acquired under the Kingfish buyback programme). A performance fee payable to the Manager is currently being accrued in the NAV.

The five largest portfolio holdings at 31 December 2017 are approximately as follows:

Mainfreight 13%

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare 11%

Freightways 9%

Infratil 8%

Restaurant Brands 7%

BACKGROUND

Kingfish is a listed investment company that invests in growing New Zealand companies. The Kingfish portfolio is managed by Fisher Funds, a specialist investment manager with a track record of successfully investing in growth company shares. The aim of Kingfish is to offer investors competitive returns through capital growth and dividends, and access to a diversified portfolio of investments through a single tax-efficient investment vehicle. Kingfish listed on NZX Main Board on 31 March 2004 and may invest in companies that are listed on a New Zealand stock exchange or unlisted companies.

Contact

Corporate Manager Kingfish Limited Tel +64 9 4840352

Kingfish Limited published this content on 03 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2018 04:24:02 UTC.

