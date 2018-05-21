Kingfish : KFL â“ Quarterly dividend of 2.89 cents per share

APPENDIX 7 - NZSX Listing Rules

Notice of event affecting securities

Full name of Issuer

Kingfish Limited

Name of officer authorised to make this notice

Jody Kaye

Tick as appropriate

Nature of event

Bonus IssueIf ticked, state whether:Taxable

/ Non Taxable If ticked, state

Conversion

InterestRights Issue Renouncable

Rights Issue non-renouncable

Capital changeCall

Dividend

x

whether:

Interim x

Full YearSpecial

DRP Applies

x

EXISTING securities affected by this

Description of the class of securities

Kingfish Ordinary Shares

ISIN

Details of securities issued pursuant to this event

Description of the class of securitiesNumber of Securities to be issued following event

Conversion, Maturity, Call Payable or Exercise Date

Strike price per security for any issue in lieu or date Strike Price available.

Tick if pari passuMinimum Entitlement

ISIN

Ratio, e.g 1 for 2

for

Monies Associated with Event

In dollars and centsAmount per security

Excluded income per security

$0.007506 $0.021394

Currency

NZD $5,542,321

Total monies

Source of PaymentSupplementary dividend details -

Amount per security in dollars and cents

Date Payable

Taxation

In the case of a taxable bonus issue state strike priceAmount per Security in Dollars and cents to six decimal places

Resident $ Imputation Credits Withholding Tax (Give details) Foreign $ FDP Credits Withholding Tax (Give details)

Timing

Record Date 5pm

Notice Date

Entitlement letters, call notices, conversion notices mailed

Application Date

Allotment Date

