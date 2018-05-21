Kingfish : KFL â“ Quarterly dividend of 2.89 cents per share

APPENDIX 7 - NZSX Listing Rules
Notice of event affecting securities
Full name of Issuer
Kingfish Limited
Name of officer authorised to make this notice
Jody Kaye
Description of the class of securities
Kingfish Ordinary Shares
$0.007506 $0.021394
Currency
NZD $5,542,321
Total monies
