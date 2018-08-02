Log in
Kingfish : KFL undiluted NAV as at 1/8/18 - $1.5115

08/02/2018 | 05:22am CEST

Kingfish Limited

Phone +64 9 489 7094

Fax +64 9 489 7139

Private Bag 93502 Takapuna, Auckland

KFL undiluted NAV as at 1/8/18 - $1.5115

Date

1/8/2018

31/7/2018

KFL undiluted NAV*

$1.5115

$1.5223

Share price close

$1.38

$1.40

Discount

9%

8%

The above net asset value (NAV) is unaudited and net of fees and tax.

The NAV per share is calculated after deducting treasury stock of 45,000 shares (acquired under the Kingfish buyback programme).

* The undiluted NAV excludes any impact on the NAV of the future exercise of warrants (KFLWE). At 1 August 2018, 48,368,533 warrants are on issue and may be exercised on 12 July 2019. The actual exercise price of each warrant is $1.37 less the dividends per share declared by the company between 19 July 2018 and 12 July 2019.

The five largest portfolio holdings at 1 August 2018 are approximately as follows:

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare 12%

Mainfreight 11%

Freightways 10%

Ryman Healthcare 8%

Infratil 7%

BACKGROUND

Kingfish is a listed investment company that invests in growing New Zealand companies. The Kingfish portfolio is managed by Fisher Funds, a specialist investment manager with a track record of successfully investing in growth company shares. The aim of Kingfish is to offer investors competitive returns through capital growth and dividends, and access to a diversified portfolio of investments through a single tax-efficient investment vehicle. Kingfish listed on NZX Main Board on 31 March 2004 and may invest in companies that are listed on a New Zealand stock exchange or unlisted companies.

Contact

Corporate Manager Kingfish Limited Tel +64 9 4840352

Disclaimer

Kingfish Limited published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 03:21:01 UTC
