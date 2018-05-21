Log in
Kingfish : Nominations for Directors - Kingfish Limited

05/21/2018 | 02:25am CEST

Kingfish Limited

Phone +64 9 489 7094

Fax +64 9 489 7139 Private Bag 93502, Takapuna Auckland 0740, New Zealand

21 May 2018

Nominations for Directors - Kingfish Limited

Kingfish Limited advises that its Annual Shareholders' Meeting will be held on Friday 27 July 2018 at the Ellerslie Event Centre, Auckland. The time and other details relating to the meeting will be advised in the Notice of Meeting to be sent to shareholders in June 2018.

For the purposes of NZX Main Board Listing Rule 3.3.5, Kingfish Limited advises that the opening date for nominations for directors is today, 21 May 2018. The closing date for nominations for directors will be Wednesday 6 June 2018.

All nominations must be received by 5pm on the closing date.

Nominations should be addressed to:

Corporate Manager

Kingfish Limited Level 1, Crown Centre 67-73 Hurstmere Road Private Bag 93502 Takapuna Auckland 0740

Nominations may only be made by a shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting, and be accompanied by the consent in writing of the person nominated.

Ends

Corporate Manager Kingfish Limited

Tel +64 9 484 0345

Disclaimer

Kingfish Limited published this content on 21 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2018 00:24:05 UTC
