Kingfish : Results of Annual Shareholdersâ™ Meeting held 27 July 2018

07/27/2018 | 05:32am CEST

Kingfish Limited

Phone +64 9 489 7094

Fax +64 9 489 7139 Private Bag 93502 Takapuna, Auckland 0740, New Zealand

27 July 2018

Results of Annual Shareholders' Meeting held 27 July 2018

At Kingfish Limited's shareholder meeting, held in Auckland today (27 July 2018), shareholders were asked to vote on three resolutions, which were supported by the Board.

The resolutions passed by shareholders were:

  • To re-elect Carol Campbell as a director of the company.

  • To authorise that the maximum aggregate remuneration able to be paid to all directors (in their capacity as directors) of the company be increased by $32,500 per annum from $125,000 to $157,500 (plus GST if any).

  • To authorise the board of directors to fix the remuneration of the auditor for the ensuing year.

Detail of the total number of votes cast in person or by a proxy holder are:

Resolution

For

Against

Abstain

To re-elect Carol Campbell as a director of the company

19,216,973

97.65%

462,862

2.35%

918,791

To authorise that the maximum aggregate remuneration able to be paid to all directors (in their capacity as directors) of the company be increased by $32,500 per annum from $125,000 to $157,500 (plus GST if any)

10,178,903

75.40%

3,320,483

24.60%

7,099,240

To authorise the board of directors to fix the remuneration of the auditor for the ensuing year

19,515,434

99.22%

152,870

0.78%

930,322

For and on behalf of the Board

Alistair Ryan

Chair

Kingfish Limited

Disclaimer

Kingfish Limited published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 03:31:01 UTC
