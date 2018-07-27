Kingfish : Results of Annual Shareholdersâ™ Meeting held 27 July 2018

Kingfish Limited

27 July 2018

Results of Annual Shareholders' Meeting held 27 July 2018

At Kingfish Limited's shareholder meeting, held in Auckland today (27 July 2018), shareholders were asked to vote on three resolutions, which were supported by the Board.

The resolutions passed by shareholders were:

 To re-elect Carol Campbell as a director of the company.

 To authorise that the maximum aggregate remuneration able to be paid to all directors (in their capacity as directors) of the company be increased by $32,500 per annum from $125,000 to $157,500 (plus GST if any).

 To authorise the board of directors to fix the remuneration of the auditor for the ensuing year.

Detail of the total number of votes cast in person or by a proxy holder are:

Resolution For Against Abstain To re-elect Carol Campbell as a director of the company 19,216,973 97.65% 462,862 2.35% 918,791 To authorise that the maximum aggregate remuneration able to be paid to all directors (in their capacity as directors) of the company be increased by $32,500 per annum from $125,000 to $157,500 (plus GST if any) 10,178,903 75.40% 3,320,483 24.60% 7,099,240 To authorise the board of directors to fix the remuneration of the auditor for the ensuing year 19,515,434 99.22% 152,870 0.78% 930,322

