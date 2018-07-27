Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Kirkland & Ellis LLP : counsels Encino in obtaining underwritten financing in connection with its planned $2B acquisition of oil and gas assets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/27/2018 | 12:07am CEST

Kirkland counsels Encino in obtaining underwritten financing in connection with its planned $2B acquisition of oil and gas assets

Kirkland & Ellis LLP advised Encino Acquisition Partners (EAP) in obtaining underwritten financing from a syndicate of financial institutions in connection with its entry into an agreement to acquire all of Chesapeake Energy's Utica Shale oil and gas assets in Ohio for a total consideration of US$2 billion in cash.
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) and Encino Energy (Encino) formed EAP in 2017 to acquire large, high-margin oil and gas production and development assets in the U.S. lower 48 states. In support of this acquisition, CPPIB will invest approximately US$1.0 billion in EAP and will own approximately 98 percent of the partnership. Houston-based Encino will invest in EAP alongside CPPIB and will operate the acquired assets on behalf of EAP. Together, EAP's owners plan to build a large, well-capitalized independent E&P company. Encino's full release is available here.
The Kirkland team was led by debt finance partners Will Bos and Andy Veit and associate Chad Nichols; and capital markets partner Matt Pacey.

Disclaimer

Kirkland & Ellis LLP published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 22:06:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:31aIntel data centre results, margin outlook disappoint, shares drop
RE
12:24aSTARBUCKS, OTHERS MUST PAY CALIFORNIA WORKERS FOR TASKS DONE AFTER CLOCKING OUT : court
RE
12:14aMexico's Guajardo cites 'very positive' NAFTA talks with U.S.
RE
12:12aROY BLUNT : Blunt, McCaskill Call for Drought Assistance for Missouri Farmers and Ranchers
PU
12:07aARLINGTON HEIGHTS PARK DISTRICT : Bold NEW Look Coming to Olympic
PU
12:07aKIRKLAND & ELLIS LLP : counsels Encino in obtaining underwritten financing in connection with its planned $2B acquisition of oil and gas assets
PU
12:02aPETA PEOPLE FOR ETHICAL TREATMENT OF ANIMALS : Will ‘Healthy Kids Meals’ Hold the Milk?
PU
07/26U.S. touts EU trade truce, attention now turns to China
RE
07/26U.S. touts EU trade truce, attention now turns to China
RE
07/26TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION : GO 10 Project Closures
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Fiat Chrysler says it did not know about Marchionne's illness
2Intel data centre results, margin outlook disappoint, shares drop
3TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. : Intel data center results, margin outlook disappoint, shares drop
4TUDOR GOLD CORP : Tudor Gold Closes $1,000,000 Non-brokered Private Placement
5ELDORADO GOLD CORP : ELDORADO GOLD: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.