Knighthead Annuity Hires Robert Chan as VP, Business Development

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, July 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knighthead Annuity and Life Assurance Company is proud to announce and welcome Robert Chan as Vice President, Business Development.



Mr. Chan has over 15 years of experience in the financial services industry. He has been a top producer at firms such as Wells Fargo Private Client Services, Citicorp Investments and Cetera Financial. Most recently, he served as Regional Investment Manager for East West Bancorp Investments. While at East West, he specialized in advising high net worth clients on a variety of investment products.

Mr. Chan noted, “I am very excited to join Knighthead Annuity. The company has established an excellent reputation for serving global clients who are seeking principal protected insurance products. Importantly, these great products are also supported by the company’s strong balance sheet and validation of the firm’s financial strength by two independent rating agencies.”

John Harrell, Head of Sales and New Business at Knighthead Annuity commented, “We are pleased to welcome Richard to the company. He has direct experience working with firms and advisors in our market and will be a valuable addition to the business development team.”

About Knighthead Annuity

Knighthead Annuity & Life Assurance Company™ is rated by both Kroll Bond Rating Services and AM Best. It offers fixed annuities to international clients through regulated institutional distribution partners and reinsurance of fixed liabilities from other insurers. www.knightheadannuity.com.

Contact

Nathan V. Gemmiti: (345) 623-0300 | [email protected]

Knighthead Annuity is not licensed to sell products in the United States. It is licensed by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority. Its products are not offered for sale to any resident or citizen of the United States, in the United States or in any other jurisdiction where distribution or use would be contrary to law or regulations. Prospective purchasers should obtain independent financial, legal and tax advice to ensure suitability and adherence to any local regulatory requirements. Ratings effective June 2018. For up to date rating information visit www.ambest.com and www.krollbondratings.com.