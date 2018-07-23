Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Knotel : Acquires 42Floors, Top Real Estate Search Engine

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2018 | 10:31am EDT

Deal gives Knotel access to commercial listings and technology, accelerating blockchain plans

Knotel, the fastest growing flexible office provider, announced today that it acquired 42Floors, a top search engine for commercial real estate. The deal will give Knotel access to data and technology on over 10 billion square feet of office space, driving further liquidity to Knotel’s marketplace while also accelerating its plans for a blockchain platform.

The news comes in the wake of Knotel’s acquisition of the German workspace operator Ahoy!Berlin in June, as it pushes deeper into Europe. Since its founding in 2016, Knotel has inked more than one million square feet of office serving high-growth and enterprise companies across New York, San Francisco, London, and now Berlin, a rate over 2x faster than its largest competitor. In New York’s Chelsea neighborhood alone, Knotel has been responsible for nearly 30% of all deal activity since January.

While the company has been growing at a furious rate operating custom offices for big businesses, its intent to develop a blockchain signals wider ambitions to serve the real estate industry.

“42Floors built a powerful tool to organize a dark market that hasn’t changed in a hundred years,” says Amol Sarva, Co-Founder and CEO of Knotel. “It’s still backroom and bilateral while the rest of the world is becoming digital and standardized. This is what leads to transactions that take months to close with a dozen middlemen - no reliable information. You can buy a house faster than you can rent a floor. Partnering together will help give owners and customers what they both want: truth.”

“Working with Knotel is a natural extension of what we came to do,” says Jason Freedman, Founder and CEO of 42Floors. “We started 42Floors to upgrade an industry hopelessly out of date and make it more user-friendly. Renting an office shouldn’t be an archaeological expedition. With Knotel, we have a partner to take this to the next level with a blockchain platform, where all transactions will be recorded to the ledger in daylight.”

About Knotel

Knotel is transforming the office market with its Agile HQ™ Platform. Making long-term leases a thing of the past, Knotel designs, builds, and operates custom spaces for established and growing brands, so they can be free to grow their businesses at will and build what’s never been built.

Named a Business Insider Top 50 Startup and New York's Hottest New Workspace Model, Knotel has over 60 locations across more than 1 million square feet in New York, San Francisco, London, and Berlin. Founded in 2016, Knotel has raised $100 million in funding. Knotel’s member network includes companies like Starbucks, Cheddar, and King. Visit Knotel.com.

About 42Floors

42Floors was founded in November 2011 with the goal of making office space search three things it has never been: beautiful, easy, and transparent. The platform gives users a free, comprehensive database of available office spaces, complete with high-quality photography and crucial data about the listings. Based in San Francisco, the 42Floors team includes six alumni of the Y Combinator accelerator program and all of the developers and designers are veteran startup founders. Visit www.42floors.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:48pHASBRO : bests expectations with Q2 numbers
AQ
04:48pPETROGAS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
04:48pRECM AND CALIBRE : Results of the Special Resolution Passed by Shareholders of the Company
PU
04:48pJSE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE : Indies Pharma Jamaica Limited – Preliminary Basis of Allotment
PU
04:48pMOVING MOUNTAINS FOR MULTIPLE MYELOMA : to Hike Through Iceland
BU
04:47pPOLLARD BANKNOTE : Idaho Lottery Awards Two-Year Contract Extension to International Gamco
AQ
04:47pFUTURE FARM TECHNOLOGIES : IIROC Trade Resumption - FFT
AQ
04:47pDelving into a vast and varied realm—new collection of short stories features beach house as a catalyst for change
GL
04:47pUK Broadband Providers Shares Rise on Plans to Boost Connectivity -- Update
DJ
04:46pULJANIK DD : and Petrokemija threats to the euro adoption
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HANG SENG : Cornerstones take 16 percent of China Tower's $8.7 billion Hong Kong IPO - sources
2SHIRE : SHIRE PLC : Notice of Results
3RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC : RYANAIR : raises Laudamotion loss estimate to 150 million euros
4BP : BP : Energy giants opening natural gas spigots, fueling profit rise
5DANSKE BANK : European regulator ESMA fines five Nordic banks 2.48 million euros

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.