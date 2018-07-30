Log in
Knowledge Leaders Capital : Names Jennifer Moxon Chief Compliance Officer

07/30/2018 | 01:58pm EDT

Knowledge Leaders Capital today announced Jennifer Moxon, a 17-year compliance veteran, has joined as Chief Compliance Officer. Moxon brings 10 years of experience in compliance management at Janus Capital Management, where she led the firm’s work on a broad scope of regulatory and compliance issues. Most recently, Moxon served an additional seven years at Comprehensive Compliance Partners, providing specialized custom and firm-wide consulting solutions for registered investment advisors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180730005653/en/

Jennifer Moxon, Chief Compliance Officer, Knowledge Leaders Capital (Photo: Business Wire)

“As our newly independent firm continues to grow, we’re pleased to expand our compliance program with the addition of one of Denver’s compliance veterans,” said Steven Vannelli, CFA, CEO and CIO of Knowledge Leaders Capital. “Jennifer Moxon’s regulatory expertise and leadership in building cultures of compliance are well-known in the Denver investment community, and we are delighted to have her join our team.”

Moxon will oversee Knowledge Leaders Capital’s compliance, regulatory requirements and related controls that govern the firm’s business activities. She is a graduate of the University of Colorado Boulder and a registered FINRA arbitrator.

About Knowledge Leaders Capital

Knowledge Leaders Capital identified the Knowledge Effect and created the first investment methodology designed to capture the excess returns of highly innovative companies. Knowledge Leaders Capital is creator and designer of the Knowledge Leaders Strategy, indexes and investment products. Learn more at Knowledge Leaders Capital or email [email protected].


© Business Wire 2018
