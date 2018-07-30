Knowledge Leaders Capital : Names Jennifer Moxon Chief Compliance Officer

Knowledge Leaders Capital today announced Jennifer Moxon, a 17-year
compliance veteran, has joined as Chief Compliance Officer. Moxon brings
10 years of experience in compliance management at Janus Capital
Management, where she led the firm’s work on a broad scope of regulatory
and compliance issues. Most recently, Moxon served an additional seven
years at Comprehensive Compliance Partners, providing specialized custom
and firm-wide consulting solutions for registered investment advisors.
“As our newly independent firm continues to grow, we’re pleased to
expand our compliance program with the addition of one of Denver’s
compliance veterans,” said Steven Vannelli, CFA, CEO and CIO of
Knowledge Leaders Capital. “Jennifer Moxon’s regulatory expertise and
leadership in building cultures of compliance are well-known in the
Denver investment community, and we are delighted to have her join our
team.”
Moxon will oversee Knowledge Leaders Capital’s compliance, regulatory
requirements and related controls that govern the firm’s business
activities. She is a graduate of the University of Colorado Boulder and
a registered FINRA arbitrator.
About Knowledge Leaders Capital
Knowledge Leaders Capital identified the Knowledge Effect and created
the first investment methodology designed to capture the excess returns
of highly innovative companies. Knowledge Leaders Capital is creator and
designer of the Knowledge Leaders Strategy, indexes and investment
products. Learn more at Knowledge
Leaders Capital or email [email protected].
