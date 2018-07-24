Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Knowles Announces 2018 Cohort of Teaching Fellows

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2018 | 02:50pm CEST

MOORESTOWN, N.J., July 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Knowles Teacher Initiative today announced the members of its newest cohort of Teaching Fellows. The 2018 Cohort is made up of 34 early-career, high school mathematics and science teachers, including eight who taught abroad, three published authors, one doctoral graduate in chemistry, one international conference presenter, one urban farmer and one engineer.

The Knowles Teaching Fellows Program is an intensive and cohesive, five-year program that supports early-career, high school mathematics and science teachers in their efforts to develop teaching expertise and lead from the classroom. Valued at more than $150,000, Knowles Teaching Fellows receive access to a wide range of benefits—stipends; grants for professional development, classroom materials and National Board Certification; coaching and mentoring from experienced teachers and teacher educators; support for teacher leadership initiatives; and membership in a national community of more than 300 math and science educators.

"The Knowles community grows stronger each year with the addition of new math and science teachers who possess the drive and desire to improve education in their classrooms and beyond," wrote Knowles Executive Director and CEO Nicole Gillespie. "We look forward to supporting our 2018 Teaching Fellows in their efforts to transform mathematics and science education."

2018 Knowles Teaching Fellow Dominic Lucido commented, "As a Knowles Fellow, I expect to gain many valuable collaborative relationships with other teachers that challenge and support my growth as an educator."

To learn more about the members of the 2018 Cohort of Knowles Teaching Fellows, visit https://knowlesteachers.org/who-we-are/our-people.

Applications for 2019 Knowles Teaching Fellowships are due by 11:59 pm PST on November 25, 2018. For more information about the Fellowship, visit https://knowlesteachers.org/teaching-fellowship/teaching-fellows-program.  

About the Knowles Teacher Initiative
The Knowles Teacher Initiative is a nonprofit organization that supports a national network of mathematics and science teachers who are collaborative, innovative leaders improving education for all students in the United States. We strive to create an educational system that is led by teachers who are equipped to solve difficult problems and respond to local challenges in order to serve all of our nation's students. For more information, visit www.knowlesteachers.org.

Media Contact
Ebony Freeman                                                                                                                      
Knowles Teacher Initiative                                                  
856.608.0001, ext. 7029  
[email protected]

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/knowles-announces-2018-cohort-of-teaching-fellows-300685400.html

SOURCE Knowles Teacher Initiative


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:15pLIBERTY PROPERTY : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03:14pMIAT COLLEGE OF TECHNOLOGY : Introduces Welding Programs at Houston Campus and Electro-Mechanical Technology Programs at Detroit Metro Campus
BU
03:13pAPELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS : July 24, 2018 - Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ APL-2 Receives Fast Track Designation from FDA for the Treatment of Patients with Geographic Atrophy
PU
03:13pNVIDIA : to Collaborate with DARPA to Develop Systems for Post-Moore’s Law Era
PU
03:13pAUGEAN : Second Price Monitoring Extn
PU
03:13pNOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS : Capital Increase
PU
03:13pCOLUMBUS MCKINNON : Continues to Advance Board of Directors' Succession Plan
PU
03:13pTHAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PCL : Tyres of Thai air plane blast while landing at Dhaka airport
AQ
03:13pBLANCCO TECHNOLOGY : Xperien, Blancco team up on data erasure services
AQ
03:13pSHIN ETSU CHEMICAL : to build $1.5 bil. polyvinyl chloride plant in U.S.
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.