Ko Yo Chemical : Profit Warning

Ko Yo Chemical (Group) Limited

玖源化工 (集 團) 有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00827)

Profit Warning

The board of directors (the "Board") of Ko Yo Chemical (Group) Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") makes this announcement pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571, Laws of Hong Kong).

The Board wishes to inform shareholders and potential investors of the Company that the market prices of methanol, urea and other chemical products were increased in the year of 2017, However, due to the unsteady natural gas supply in the 4th quarter of year 2017, the Company's factories were in maintenance during the period and cannot operate continually, and the provision on the put options of the convertible bonds, the Board expects that a loss will be recorded for the Group in the financial year of 2017.

Despite the effect of the abovementioned factors, with the rebound of the product market, the Board is of the view that the Group's overall financial position is still healthy and remains positive on the long term prospect of the Group.

As the Company is in the processing of finalizing the annual report for the year ended 31 December 2017 (the "Annual Report"), the information in this announcement is based on a preliminary assessment by the Company's management according to the management accounts of the Group. The details financial information of the Group shall be disclosed in the Annual Report.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Ko Yo Chemical (Group) Limited

Chairman

Wu Tianran

Hong Kong, 23 February 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises four executive directors, being Mr. Wu Tianran, Mr. Li Weiruo, Mr. Yuan Bai and Mr. Wan Congxin, one non-executive director being Mr. Zhang Fubo and three independent non-executive directors being, Mr. Hu Xiaoping, Mr. Shi Lei and Mr. Xu Congcai.