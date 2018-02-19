Konkola Copper Mines : Finnish companies optimistic about collaboration with Zambia!

CHINGOLA, 14 February 2018: Finnish Ambassador His Excellency Timo Olkkonen has hailed Konkola Copper Mines (KCM)'s plans to expand its operations and increase production to 500,000 tonne per annum.

Ambassador Olkkonen said the expansion of operations was not only good for the company but also a cause for optimism for the country's mining sector.

The Ambassador was speaking on Tuesday when he conducted a tour of KCM operations along with a delegation of Finnish companies conducting business in the mining industry.

'It's been a very interesting and valuable visit. KCM's plan to invest more and expand operations is definitely a cause for optimism for the mining industry and Zambia as a whole. I can see that KCM clearly has a bright future in Zambia.'

Ambassador Olkkonen also commended KCM for investing in clean technology at the smelter as this was good for the environment. 'The Nchanga Smelter speaks for itself. It's one of the cleanest in the world. I think it's good for KCM and other mining companies to use efficient and clean technology in their operations,' he said.

The Nchanga smelter employs technology from Finland and captures 99.7 percent of Sulphur dioxide to make it as one of the best processing plants.

KCM Chief Executive Officer Steven Din said the company had set in motion plans to ramp up production and reach the target of 500,000 tonne per annum.

'Reaching the target of 500,000 tonnes will not only be beneficial to KCM but will also help Zambia to regain its top position as a copper producer in Africa which was lost to the Democratic Republic of Congo,' Mr. Din said.

The Finnish delegation is touring mining companies in Zambia and it includes Geological Survey of Finland, Robit, A- insinoorit, Business Finland, Ima Engineering, Sleipner and Normet. The delegation is in the country to explore business opportunities and strengthen existing business relationships with firms like KCM, which has procured a lot of technology and some equipment from Finland.